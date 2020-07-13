Escaped prisoner from Northern Samar being hunted

TACLOBAN CITY –– An inmate of the Northern Samar Provincial Jail (NSPJ) has been hunted by authorities after he escaped from prison on Saturday, July 11.

Rosendo Fernandez, 29, managed to pass through a damaged portion of the facility’s ceiling around 10 p.m. while his four other inmates inside the cell were asleep, said Captain Ricardo Banjawan, the police chief of Bobon town, in a phone interview.

The prisoner, whose was detained for more than a year on charges of carnapping and murder, reportedly used a still undetermined object to cut the barbed wires of the facility’s high fence and ran away towards the mountains located at the back of the NSPJ.

“Based on our initial investigation, the suspect and his wife were having some problems. This could have triggered him to escape,” Banjawan said.

He said both the local police and the personnel of the NSPJ were conducting manhunt operations to rearrest the inmate who is a native of Bohol province.

The town police chief said the NSPJ has more than 100 inmates.

