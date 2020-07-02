SINGAPORE, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, has named Parvinder Walia as President of Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) to oversee the continued expansion and development of the business in the region. Parvinder will be responsible for driving ESET’s go-to-market strategy and accelerating business expansion in the region. He succeeds Lukas Raksa, Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific (APAC).



ESET promotes Parvinder Walia to President of Asia Pacific & Japan

Parvinder is a seasoned sales and marketing leader and has held several roles at ESET over the past decade. This new role builds on his previous responsibilities as Sales and Marketing Director for APAC Region, where he drove the sales strategy for ESET’s channel driven business model, expanded the partner network, and led the sales and marketing teams in the region.

“Parvinder has been instrumental in driving our business success and expansion in the APAC region over the past decade,” said Miroslav Mikuš, Chief Sales Officer of ESET. “We are proud of Parvinder’s career progression and achievements. It is a testament to ESET’s culture of developing internal talent. I am confident that Parvinder has the right mix of experience and leadership qualities to drive the next phase of growth in a rapidly evolving business environment.”

“I am looking forward to working closely with our customers and partners at a time when cybersecurity is more important than ever. As work from home becomes the new normal, businesses must rethink their cybersecurity strategy,” said Parvinder. “Helping our partners and customers navigate through the uncertainty is the first priority for me.”

Parvinder joined ESET as Channel Marketing Manager for APAC in April 2009 and was based in Sydney, Australia. He moved to Singapore in 2010, when ESET’s regional office in Singapore was established. Prior to working with ESET, he was with CA Technologies managing APAC accounts for internet security products. Parvinder has a double Master’s in Business Administration and Engineering Management from the University of Technology Sydney.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security to encryption and two-factor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D centers worldwide, ESET is the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single “in-the-wild” malware without interruption since 2003. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

