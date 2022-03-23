ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022 is Now Open for Application with the Support of HSIL and HKQAA to Bolster Momentum of ESG Development Across Local and Global CorporationsESG.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 March 2022 – The ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022 (Awards) opens its applications for enterprises of all sizes and non-profits to showcase their leadership in sustainable development for their company, employees, the environment, and society at large. Showing their continued support for this year’s Awards are Major Sponsor, Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (HSIL) and ESG Data Provider cum Supporting Organisation, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA). The online application period is open until 7 May 2022.

The Awards’ saw successful inaugural event last year, with 35 winning companies across multiple sectors from asset managers, developers, consumer goods, and charities. Thus, this year the organiser, the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB), opens the award with the theme “Pursuit of the ESG E.R.A – Evolution, Resilience, Action” to leverage this momentum wherein Hong Kong companies have made notable strides in their progression towards a more sustainable future.

Established in 2020, the IESGB is a Hong Kong-based non-profit organisation aiming to promote ESG practices in Hong Kong and beyond, to facilitate ESG education, and to nurture balance across commercial & non-commercial organisations.

“It is our hope that the ESG Achievement Awards serve as a platform for innovative ESG solutions for companies and societies at large to take inspiration from when developing their own ESG action plans” says IESGB Co-founder, Mr. Paul Pong. “Moreover, we hope to highlight excellence among high-achieving companies who are blazing a trail for others to follow in the realm of ESG development and create a community with meaningful connections between ESG oriented companies, including enterprises, SMEs, startups, non-profits and individuals.”

Head Juror of the Awards, Mr. Vincent Pang, adds, “With a prevalent demand in matters concerning ESG across industries in Hong Kong and Asia, we expect a surge in the numbers of applicants this year, as ESG practices slowly integrate themselves into the foundation of business practices and decisions. I look forward to observing the innovation with which companies across industries effectively apply ESG practices in their daily operations.”

Award Categories

Category Sub-Categories 1. ESG Benchmark Awards 1a) The ESG Leader · Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility · Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility · Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance 2. Special ESG Awards – Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year 2a) Listed Company 2b) Large Enterprise 2c) SME * 2d) NGO /NPO * (*Required to join finalists’ presentation to jury panel) 3. ESG Product and Service Awards 3a) Outstanding ESG Fund 3b) Outstanding ESG ETF 3c) Outstanding ESG MPF 4. Criteria set by Fund Managers-Outstanding ESG Company 4a) Listed Company 5. Honorary Award (By invitation only) 4a) Company /Organisation 4b) Individual

Jury Panel

Full Name Post Head Juror Mr Vincent Pang Managing Director, AVISTA Group Jury Panel Members Dr Au King Lun Executive Director, Financial Services Development Council Prof Karen Q Cheung Executive President & Secretary-General, UNESCO Hong Kong Association Director of Hong Kong Institute of Education for Sustainable Development Mr Younghai Du General Manager, Green Living & Innovation Division, Hong Kong Productivity Council Mr Roy Fung Chief Executive Officer, Hexon Green Capital Limited Ms Ashley P W Khoo Director, CFA Society Hong Kong Mr Thomas Lee Founder and Chairman, TLP CPA Limited Prof Charles W W Ng Dean of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Fok Ying Tung Graduate School Mr Mike Wong Chief Executive Officer, The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies Ms Jessie Yu Chief Executive, Hong Kong Single Parents Association Mrs Rebecca Choy Yung Founder & Chair, Golden Age Foundation

For more information on the ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022, please visit www.iesgbawards.org