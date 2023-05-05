ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 is Open for Application, Adding 4 New Award Categories Celebrating Champions and Innovators (New) IESGB – Logo with white.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 May 2023 – Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is pleased to announce the launch of the ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023. Returning for its third year, the awards continue to promote pioneering initiatives for all businesses and stakeholders to flourish through demonstration of commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. The awards is supported by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (HSIL), the official ESG Data Partner. The application period is open until 2 June 2023.
Previous winners represented household names from various industries, including food and beverage, manufacturing, real estate, and finance, among others. This year, the awards have opened with the theme “ESG Champions: Pioneering Sustainable Development,” which aims to celebrate businesses, individuals, and non-profits who have integrated ESG into every level of their operations. These early adopters have taken the path of trial and error, inspiring us to take the first step towards meaningful change.
“As the world grapples with numerous sustainability challenges and ever-changing regulations, it is important to recognize and celebrate the achievements of those who have paved the way towards a more sustainable future. From worldwide industries to our local government, the promotion of a green economy is a significant matter,” said Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB. “The awards seek to do just that by highlighting the efforts of organizations that are committed to making a positive effect on the environment, society, and the economy. Thus, we invite organizations of all sizes across the Greater Bay Area to join us, so that we can generate a bigger impact together.
The award categories focus on companies’ ESG leadership, demonstrated through their holistic reporting, effective operations, and innovative approach to sustainable development. Winners will be selected by esteemed jurors and presented at the Awards Ceremony Luncheon, tentatively scheduled for September 2023.
Mr Vincent Pang, Chairman of the awards’ jury panel, shares that the awards introduced four new award categories: Best Sustainable Vision Awards, ESG Learning, ESG Elite Awards and Development Awards, and ESG Innovative Project Awards. “The addition of these new categories acknowledges companies with specific actions towards net zero carbon footprint, stakeholder education, and innovative work with ESG in mind. Productivity in ESG implementation can take various forms, and these categories ensure we don’t miss out on those efforts”, he said.
IESGB is a non-profit organization founded in 2020 with a mission to promote ESG practices in Hong Kong and beyond, facilitate ESG education, and encourage a balance between commercial and non-commercial organizations. Ultimately, IESGB hopes to co-create a better ESG ecosystem in Hong Kong.
Award Categories
|
Sub-Categories
|
ESG Benchmark Awards
|
1) The ESG Leader
Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility
Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility
Outstanding Performance in Corporate
|
Outstanding ESG Awards
|
2.1) Listed Company
2.2) Non-Listed Company
2.3) NGO /NPO
|
Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards
|
3.1) Outstanding ESG Fund
3.2) Outstanding ESG ETF
3.3) Outstanding ESG MPF
3.4) Outstanding ESG Service Provider
|
Criteria set by Fund Managers – Distinguished ESG Company
|
4.1) Listed Company
|
Best Sustainable Vision Awards
|
5.1) Listed Company
5.2) Non-Listed Company
5.3) NGO /NPO
|
SG Learning & Development Awards
|
6.1) Company /Organisation
|
ESG Innovative Project Awards
|
7.1) Listed Company
7.2) Non-Listed Company
7.3) NGO /NPO
|
ESG Elite Awards
|
8.1) Individual
|
Honorary Awards (By invitation only)
|
9.1) Company /Organisation
9.2) Individual
9.3) Outstanding Sustainability and Dividend Growth Awards
Jury Panel
|
Chairman of Jury Panel
|
Mr Vincent Pang
|
Managing Director, AVISTA Group
|
Vice Chairman of Jury Panel
|
Ms Ashley Khoo
|
Executive Director, CFA Society Hong Kong
|
Jury Panel Members
|
Ms Mabel Chan
|
Veteran of mutual fund industry
Co-host of Metro Finance Radio HK
|
Ms Charmaine W. H. Cheng
|
Deputy General Manager / Named Company Secretary
Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited
|
Prof Karen Cheung
|
President & Secretary-General, UNESCO Hong Kong Association
Director of Hong Kong Institute of Education for Sustainable Development
|
Ms Lovinia Chiu
|
Chairman, Executive Director and CEO Medialink Group Limited
|
Ir Edward Chow
|
Deputy Head, Carbon and ESG Solutions
Green Living and Innovation Division
Hong Kong Productivity Council
|
Ms Pamela Chung
|
Managing Director & Head of IPO
Tricor Group
|
Mr Roy Fan
|
Head of Sustainability, Climate Change and ESG Services
SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited
|
Hon Robert Lee
|
Legislative Council Member
Functional Constituency – Financial Services
|
Mr Thomas Lee
|
Founder and Chairman
TLP CPA Limited
|
Ms Nana Li
|
Head of Sustainability & Stewardship, Asia-Pacific
Impax Asset Management
Hong Kong
|
Prof Charles W W Ng
|
Dean of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Fok Ying Tung Graduate School
|
Dr Kenny Tang
|
Chairman
The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators
|
Mr Mike Wong
|
Chief Executive Officer
The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies
|
Ms Jessie Yu
|
Chief Executive
Hong Kong Single Parents Association
|
Mrs Rebecca Choy Yung
|
Founder & Chair
Golden Age Foundation
For more information about the ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023, please visit www.iesgbawards.org
