eShard becomes an official distributor of ALPhANOV in Asia Pacific

BORDEAUX, France, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — eShard, a leading specialist in embedded security and provider of the esDynamic scientific platform, is proud to announce the extension of its strategic collaboration with ALPhANOV, the world leader in Optics and laser systems, a specialist in laser fault injection.

After a successful co-development collaboration, eShard and ALPhANOV want now to extend this partnership to the next level. Since they have a cutting-edge fault injection solution that leverages ALPhANOV technology on esDynamic platform, ALPhANOV wants to use eShard commercial strength in the Asia Pacific market to grow its footprint. Therefore, eShard is now an official distributor of ALPhANOV in this region.

This means that eShard has now the capability to bring a complete high-end turn-key solution for Side-Channel and Fault Injection analysis platform in the Asia Pacific region. This comprises the delivery locally of the software, the hardware, and also all support, training and maintenance services to both eShard and ALPhANOV customers. So clients can apply their expertise in laser fault injection from day one.

Combining esDynamic platform with ALPhANOV Laser Microscope Station enables the industry to access both side-channel and fault injection for secure embedded systems. As a result, this allows experts to efficiently build or improve its know-how in security analysis.

This partnership fosters further innovations and they are delighted to bring soon the latest advances in Thermo Laser Stimulation and Photoemission analyses to help Asian semiconductor industry strengthening their product design.

Benoit Appert-Collin, Director of ALPhANOV said “The solution we co-developed with eShard is proven to be unique in the market. And recent major successes with leading technology providers and laboratories in the USA and Europe confirm that this strategic partnership is commercially working. Therefore, it is a no-brainer for ALPhANOV to extend the relationship and use eShard’s strength to build ALPhANOV’s success globally.”

“Both ALPhANOV and eShard naturally complete each other on products and services. Thanks to the eShard brand and the technology leadership of ALPhANOV, we can already see tractions in this market so I am convinced that this extended collaboration will bring the right value to our clients in the Asia Pacific region,” said Jean-Luc Khaou, Asia Pacific MD of eShard.

Notes for the editor

Companies relying on cryptography to protect their assets need to understand possible vulnerabilities in their products. Side-channel analysis is however becoming more and more complex as various skills are needed, which are usually not in the same hands.

The esDynamic platform is an eShard-developed all-in-one framework to perform in-depth security analyses in embedded systems and mobile applications. It aims at easing the teamwork of embedded security experts. esDynamic allows security experts to perform side-channel and binary analysis more efficiently – thus sparing their valuable time.

Featuring a comprehensive and user-friendly toolbox dedicated to security analysts, esDynamic modular architecture makes it possible to add new and custom features along the way. Side Channel Analysis is one of the available modules.

esDynamic side-channel analysis capabilities allow to conduct research or state-of-the-art analysis on sensitive codes, in a proper and efficient way, by providing analysis reports and documentation, including LaTeX, graphics and dynamic widgets. It supplies eShard’s best-in-class trace observation widget, which allows enhanced trace alignment. Powered with Side Channel Analysis, esDynamic is the fastest tool in the market for processing 1st and 2nd order statistical attacks (DPA, CPA, MIA) on all popular algorithms (DES, AES, RSA).

About ALPhANOV

Established in 2007, ALPhANOV is the optics and lasers technology center of the ALPhA-RLH cluster. It acts as a technology transfer accelerator and uses its expertise and know-how to serve innovative projects with industrial target short and mid-terms. Enable it to act all along the value chain, its fields of expertise include laser processes and micromachining, laser sources and fiber components, laser and optical systems and health applications of photonics.

ALPhANOV

Institut d’Optique d’Aquitaine

Rue Francois Mitterrand

33400 Talence

France

+33 5 24545200

About eShard

Sensitive data in mobile and IoT are increasingly exposed to more and more sophisticated threats. eShard aims to be a trusted partner to developers and solution providers for understanding and analyzing the risks in those complex technical areas. Our highly educated R&D teams are continuously analyzing current and potential security threats. With applying the right techniques and developing innovative tools, eShard helps ensure your product is secure today and beyond. eShard aims to enable you to make your product stronger from a security perspective. Because of our independent character, our advice is impartial with your best interest in mind.

eShard France

Batiment Gienah

11, avenue de Canteranne

33600 Pessac

France

eShard Singapore

ICE 71 LaunchPad

71 Ayer Rajah Crescent #02-18

Singapore 139951

Singapore

contact@eshard.com

