ESPOIR enters the Japanese Multi-Brand Shop channel

SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ESPOIR, an Amorepacific Group’s makeup brand moves into Japanese online and offline retail channels.



Espoir PRO TAILOR BE GLOW CUSHION

In April, ESPOIR made its first debut in the Japanese beauty market through Japanese global online shopping platforms Qoo10, Rakuten, Yahoo Japan and Amazon Japan. Riding along with the increasing popularity of its star products among local customers, it has now expanded into some of mainstream multi-brand shops including: @COSME, LOFT and TOKYU HANDS. (In alphabetical order/ select stores only)



Espoir shop in LOFT Shibuya located in Tokyo, Japan

Particularly, ESPOIR launched its top selling products through Japanese online channels, and PRO TAILOR BE GLOW CUSHION, WATER SPLASH SUNCREAM and REAL EYE PALETTE appealed greatly to local customers who favor the Korean style of natural glowing skin and makeup. These star products are currently available at the brand’s retail locations in Japan.

“We plan to broaden our product range in response to the demand of local customers. Starting with the Japanese multi-brand shop channel, we will expand global retail network further,” said Jieun Lee, Brand Communication Manager, Espoir.

With its unique products and outstanding trendy makeup looks, ESPOIR is ready to fascinate Japanese customers who are highly interested in K-beauty and Korean cosmetics.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200615/2830689-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200615/2830689-1-b?lang=0