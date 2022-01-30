ESR closes JPY28 billion Sustainability-Linked Loanesr-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE/HONG

Cayman Limited (“ESR” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries as the “Group”; SEHK Stock Code: 1821) has secured a Sustainability-Linked

Loan (“SLL”) of JPY28 billion (approximately US$243 million) with an option to

upsize it to JPY35 billion (approximately US$303 million). This represents an

important step for ESR as an enlarged platform in further strengthening its

commitment in Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), following the

recent completion of the acquisition of ARA Asset Management (“ARA”).

The Group has secured the loan from a

consortium of leading Asian banks, including the Group’s strategic investor Sumitomo

Mitsui Banking Corporation (“SMBC”) which acted as Sustainability Advisor and

Mandated Lead Manager. Other Mandated Lead Managers included Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(“Mizuho”) and E.Sun Commercial Bank, Ltd. (“E.Sun”).

The five-year senior unsecured, committed corporate facility is designed

with the same tiered incentive mechanism as the Group’s inaugural US$1 billion sustainability-linked

loan which closed in November 2021. ESR will be entitled to a reduction of interest

rate (currently at Tibor plus 1.8%) as sustainability targets are achieved. The

proceeds will be used to fund the Group’s refinancing of existing borrowings,

working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. This JPY28

billion SLL also comes on the heels of the ARA US$1 billion

sustainability-linked loan which recently closed in January. Structured as a dual currency USD-SGD facility, ARA’s five-year unsecured committed

facility is also designed with a

pricing incentive mechanism to the extent it achieves its sustainability

targets.

Jeffrey Perlman, Chairman of ESR, said: “ESG sits at the heart of our

business, playing a key role in each and every part of our operations. With the

closing of this financing, I am very pleased that the Group is already

realising on its cost-of-capital synergies from the ARA acquisition. As the

largest real asset manager in APAC, we have a strong sense of common purpose

and a vision to focus on the well-being and long-term priorities of our broader

community and environment. We

look forward to using the proceeds of this loan to sustainably enhance our

assets, operations and the communities in which we work.”

Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of ESR, said: “We

would like to express our gratitude to SMBC, Mizuho and E.Sun for their recognition

of the Group’s achievements and continued progress and emphasis on

sustainability. We are also delighted to have expanded our relationship with

SMBC which became ESR’s strategic investor as a part of the ARA acquisition. Together with the

two sustainability-linked loans ESR and ARA closed previously, these facilities

are important milestones as we seek to integrate sustainability in all aspects

of our business in pursuit of our goal of creating a positive impact on our stakeholders and the communities where

we operate.”

With the completion of the ARA acquisition, ESR

has emerged as APAC’s largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment

manager globally with a gross AUM of US$140 billion[1]. The integration with ARA, including its subsidiary LOGOS, also drives

the Group to further strengthen its ESG leadership and offerings. The JPY28

billion SLL backed by SMBC, Mizuho and E.Sun is a demonstration of such

efforts, in addition to ESR and ARA’s respective recent US$1 billion sustainability-linked

loans.

