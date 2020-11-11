ESR to become a constituent of MSCI Hong Kong Index

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2020 – ESR Cayman Limited (“ESR” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries as the “Group”; SEHK Stock Code: 1821), the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform, today announced that the Company will be included as a constituent of MSCI Hong Kong Index, effective after the market close on 30 November 2020.

Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of ESR, stated, “We are delighted to be chosen as one of the constituents of MSCI Hong Kong Index, demonstrating the long-term investment value of ESR. The inclusion is also a testament to ESR’s consistent engagement with a wide base of international investors and recognition of our robust underlying business fundamentals with an asset-light approach.”

MSCI Indexes, which serve as benchmarks of global equity markets, cover companies with outstanding operational results and solid potential. The selected stocks are based on a range of criteria including market capitalisation, liquidity and free float.

The announcement of MSCI inclusion came on the heels of ESR’s first anniversary of listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The Group has continued to deliver strong performance ever since, achieving record leasing, fund raising and development completions in the first half of 2020. As of 30 June 2020, ESR’s AUM stands at US$26.5 billion, which grew 31% year-on-year on the back of strong fund raising across its China, Australia and South Korea platforms. ESR’s balance sheet remained strong with approximately US$1 billion of cash and low gearing of 28.6%, as of 30 June 2020.