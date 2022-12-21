Essendon Airport Leads Lineup for Geelong’s Jerkfest

Geelong’s Jerkfest is set to return for its eighth edition in March 2023.

A stack of artists will be along for the ride, including veterans like post-punk outfit Essendon Airport and The Vacant Lot, alongside acts like The Patersons, Optic Nerve, EXEK, Terry, R.M.F.C., YL Hooi, G2G, and Geld. Check out the full lineup below.

Essendon Airport: ‘Agua Por Favor’

It’ll take place over one full day on Saturday, 25th March at Barwon Club Hotel in South Geelong – tickets are on sale now.

Essendon Airport recently released their first new music in 40 years in the form of a 7″. The tracks, ‘Agua Por Favor’ and ‘Ten Thousand Steps’, featured vocals by Anne Cessna. The band released their only album, Palimpsest, in 1982, and broke up the following year. They’ve played sparingly over the years, but were announced earlier this year as the headliners of Chapter Music’s 30th birthday celebration.

Jerkfest Lineup 2023

Saturday, 25th March – Barwon Club Hotel, South Geelong, VIC

Essendon Airport

EXEK

Terry

R.M.F.C. (SYD)

Optic Nerve (SYD)

YL Hooi

Gee Tee (SYD)

G2G (SYD)

Geld

The Vacant Lot Mk 3

Vintage Crop

Modal Melodies

LOU

Phil & The Tiles

Mug

Cloud Ice 9

Red Hell

Zelkova

The Toads

The Patersons

The Judges

Parsnip DJ’s

