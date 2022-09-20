Essendon Airport Release First New Music In 40 Years, Feat. Anne Cessna

Influential Australian post-punk/electronic outfit Essendon Airport have made an unexpected return, sharing their first new music in 40 years. The new material takes the form of a 7″ single, with Anne Cessna joining the outfit for the tracks ‘Agua Por Favor’ and ‘Ten Thousand Steps’, with accompanying visuals animated by drummer Paul Fletcher.

Officially released today, the two songs follow in the footsteps of their debut recordings in 1980. While ‘Agua Por Favor’ is described as having all the “idiosyncratic energy and magic” of the pairing of Essendon Airport and Anne Cessna, ‘Ten Thousand Steps’ is on the other end of the spectrum, taking a gentler and more reflective approach.

Anne Cessna & Essendon Airport – ‘Agua Por Favor’

[embedded content]

Originally forming in 1978 as a duo comprising keyboardist and percussionist David Chesworth and guitarist Robert Goodge, Essendon Airport issued their debut releases in 1980. Following their Sonic Investigations (Of The Trivial) EP, that same year saw them team up with Anne Cessna for the release of their ‘Talking To Cleopatra’ single, which swiftly became an influential recording within the world of minimalist post-punk.

Though the band would release their sole album, Palimpsest, in 1982, they would break up the following year, occasionally reuniting in the following decades. Just last week, it was announced that Essendon Airport would again reform to play for the 30th birthday celebrations of Chapter Music, with a one-off show scheduled for 5th November in Melbourne.

Anne Cessna & Essendon Airport – ‘Ten Thousand Steps’

[embedded content]

