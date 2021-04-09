Estrada ‘responding well’ to treatment as doctors wean him off ventilator

FORMER president Joseph Ejercito “Erap” Estrada’s condition has continued to improve, his son announced on Friday.

Ex-senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada said his father seems to be “responding well” to treatment as doctors began to wean him off the ventilator, more than a week after testing positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We are happy to report that my father seems to be responding well to treatment as his condition has steadily improved,” the former legislator said in a Facebook post. “Doctors are now starting to slowly wean him off ventilator support.”

He added that his father’s organ functions also remain stable.

“Please continue to pray that he recovers completely from this devastating disease and that no new complications set back his progress,” he said.

The former president’s condition began to “slightly improve” on Wednesday, according to his son.

On Tuesday, Estrada was connected to a mechanical ventilator after his pneumonia “worsened” and moved to an intensive care unit for closer observation last Monday.

He was rushed to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City on March 28 after he exhibited symptoms like fatigue, difficulty of breathing, and cough. It was learned that he tested positive for Covid-19.