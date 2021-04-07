Estrada’s condition ‘slightly improves’

FORMER president Joseph Ejercito “Erap” Estrada’s condition “slightly improved,” his son said on Wednesday.

Ex-senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada also said that his father’s vital signs were now normal, more than a week after testing positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Nag-improve naman po nang bahagya,” he responded when asked about Erap’s condition in a GMA News Interview. (He slightly improved.)

“Last night stable naman siya, but he is in the respirator pero lahat ng kanyang vital signs ay normal naman po lahat,” he added. (He was stable as of last night. He is still attached to a respirator but all of his vital signs are normal.)

Estrada on Tuesday said his father was connected to a mechanical ventilator after his pneumonia “worsened.”

He previously announced on Monday that his father was moved to an intensive care unit for closer observation.

The former president was rushed to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City on March 28 after he exhibited Covid symptoms like fatigue, difficulty of breathing, and cough.