ETANA HAS SECURED B ROUND FINANCING

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PT Etana Biotechnologies Indonesia (Etana), an Indonesian biopharmaceutical company, has secured B round of financing led by Yunfeng Capital and followed by HighLight Capital. This round of financing will be mainly used for further strengthening the company’s pipeline & licensing for new products, teams as well as capacity expansions. Etana is leading the development of the Indonesian biopharmaceutical industry and progressing to be the ASEAN leader in biopharmaceutical commercialization. Currently, Etana focus on local biopharmaceutical production for mRNA platforms, proteins and Monoclonal antibodies.

Nathan Tirtana, Founder of Etana stated “Etana, as an Indonesian biopharmaceutical start-up, always strive to provide high quality, affordable and innovative biopharmaceutical products to serve the patients in Indonesia and South-East Asian countries. We will use the support obtained from the investors to develop local biopharmaceutical production capabilities in line with the policies promoted by the Indonesian government. Etana aims to tackle challenges in oncology and other life-threatening diseases for the South-East Asian market including vaccine. We believe these biological products can provide better treatment and greatly improve healthcare for the population.”

About Etana

Established in 2014, Etana is an Indonesian biopharmaceutical company that researches, produces and commercializes biologicals therapies for the Southeast Asian market. With the mission to serve patients by providing high quality, affordable, and innovative therapeutics, the company has constructed the state-of-the-art local production facilities that meet international and Indonesian FDA standards. These facilities have the capability to produce biological therapeutics with halal certification from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI). Etana aspires to be the leading biopharmaceutical company in ASEAN region through aggressive expansion in production capacity and pipelines development, with primary focus on oncology products and vaccines.

Etana is led by a local management team with various international educational background and strong biopharmaceutical industry experiences，with support from a team of international investors and a leading biopharmaceutical company. Etana aims to provide innovative yet affordable therapeutics through local production, in support of Indonesian government programs and greater market demands. Etana is currently the leading biotech company in Indonesia committed to the research and manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies, mRNA and other biological platforms. For more information about Etana, please visit www.id.etanabiotech.com.

About Yunfeng Capital

Founded in 2010, Yunfeng Capital is a leading private equity investment firm in China committed to fostering future-ready companies. With a common vision for building a better future, we work side by side with entrepreneurs to create long-term value.

We have formed deep sector expertise and industry insights in our focused sectors, including Technology, Business Services, Green Energy, Digital Agriculture, Biotechnology and Consumption, and we are dedicated to promoting technological innovation and sustainable development to enable and to drive industry transformation and upgrade.

Yunfeng Capital has supported growth of over 200 portfolio companies over the past 12 year，portfolio companies include industry leaders such as CATL, WuXi AppTec, iKang , XPENG, etc.

About HLC

HLC (HighLight Capital) is an investment company with a mission to promote technology innovations based on deep scientific and industrial insights. We focus on enabling high growth sectors such as healthcare, biotech and consumer, and we strive to create long-term value and deliver life wellness.

HLC currently manages RMB & USD funds, with offices in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.

As of today, HLC has invested in over 90 leading companies. More than 20 of them have been listed on the Shanghai/Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, including Mindray, Wuxi Apptec, Tigermed, Pharmaron, United Imaging, Brightgene, Sansure, Kintor, Genetron, Zentalis, Singular, Smoore, Nayuki and more.