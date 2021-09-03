Etex Malaysia employees donate RM 25,000 winnings to Pertiwi to help those in need

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 3, 2021 /PR Newswire/ — Etex Group, a building materials manufacturer kick started the Etex Challenge to contribute to the society driven through the company’s purpose of “Inspiring Ways of Living”, made possible by putting its own employees first and ensuring their well-being. The Etex challenge tracked employees’ daily active periods to win the grand cash prize to be donated to a local charity of choosing.



Virtual cheque giving ceremony with Pertiwi President, Datuk Munirah and Etex Malaysia Director, Eric Yap

A virtual cheque giving ceremony was held on August 26 with the online presence of Pertiwi President, Datuk Munirah Abdul Hamid and Etex Malaysia Director, Eric Yap to officiate the donation of RM25,090 to Pertiwi.

The effort encouraged Etex’s 11,000 employee workforce to remain active whilst working together as a team to bring about a positive change. This global initiative serves to remind all employees to work towards an attainable goal with every active step and effort towards a meaningful purpose.

Pertiwi, a non-governmental organization involved in charitable projects dedicated towards addressing the welfare needs of women, children, hard-core poor and homeless people, was selected as the lockdown restriction and severity of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia have limited the reach to vulnerable communities.

“Through this challenge, the Etex family demonstrated their commitment to our purpose, ‘Inspiring of Living‘, to further motivate themselves to win the challenge and contribute back to society,” said Etex Malaysia Director, Eric Yap.

Etex incorporates “connect & care” values in daily tasks to strengthen working relationships and to continuously motivate as seen in daily commitments to remain active while staying connected globally by sharing active time statistics and exercising initiatives through the Oopla App and internal channels.

About Etex

Etex is a global building material manufacturer and pioneer in lightweight construction. Etex wants to inspire people around the world to build living spaces that are ever more safe, sustainable, smart and beautiful.

Founded in 1905, headquartered in Zaventem, Belgium, Etex is a family-owned company with more than 11,000 employees globally. It operates more than 110 production sites in 42 countries and recorded a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion and a REBITDA of EUR 484 million in 2020. Etex fosters a collaborative and caring culture, a pioneering spirit and a passion to always do better for its customers.

Etex has six R&D centres supporting four global sales divisions:

Building Performance: dry construction solutions including plasterboards and fibre cement boards, plasters and formulated products, passive fire protection and associated products.

Exteriors: a range of aesthetic fibre cement materials for use in agriculture, architectural and residential exteriors.

Industry: fire protection and high-performance insulation products for the construction and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) industries.

New Ways: high-tech offsite modular solutions based on wood and steel framing

Etex is Inspiring Ways of Living, for more information, please visit our website: www.etexgroup.com

About Oopla

Oopla is a lifestyle game to get everybody active, engaged and better connected. Oopla is a series of 28-day activity challenges for absolutely everybody. Oopla is a simple app that’s all about creating daily habits, managing your daily routines and always dedicating time towards physical activity. No more counting steps or calories. Oopla converts activity distance or duration into points, making you feel better about yourself and helping you become more productive and confident. It is available online at www.oopla.app

Etex is Inspiring Ways of Living, for more information, please visit our website: www.etexgroup.com