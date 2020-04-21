“Ethel Booba explains why she refused to report ‘fake’ Twitter account as hacked”

Ethel Booba took to social media Sunday, April 19, to share why she didn’t choose to report as “hacked” a Twitter account long thought by the public to be authorized by her, until she herself called it out at fake.

This after a netizen told her that instead of disowning the Twitter account @IAmEthylGabison, she should’ve declared it as “hacked” so she could still have a large following on the micro-blogging site.

“Dapat kasi nag reklamo ka sa twitter tapos sabihin mo na hack account mo. Tapos nag apoligize ka dun di sana meron ka 1.6m pa rin na followers,” said the netizen.

Using her newly-created account, which now has over 2,000 followers since it became active 11 days ago, Ethel responded: “‘Yan din ang msg ng admin na nakarating sakin sabihin na lang daw na hack pero gusto ko na lang matigil lahat. Di ko ugali ang manira o magsimula ng kahit ano man kung nadisappoint ko man kayo. My bad.

Pray na lang natin na matapos na tong kinakaharap natin.”

Ethel, in response to another follower, added: “Atleast now masasabi nya na lahat ng gusto mya sabihin na di na nadadawit ang pangalan ko. Batikusin nya na lahat ng gusto nya.

Happy.”

In her latest vlog, the comedienne admitted that she gave the “fan” who runs @IAmEthylGabison permission to use her name, but decided to distance herself after she noticed that the “flow” of tweets in the said account changed.

“Puro pulitika. Doon siya nakatutok. Pinagsabihan ko [siya]. Lagi ko ‘yan [pinagsasabihan] kapag [pinapasaringan] ‘yung administration. May message pa ‘ko niyan, sabi ko, ”Wag siyang ano. … ‘Wag mangielam tungkol sa pulitika at wala naman akong kahilig hilig diyan.’ Dapat kumandidado na ‘ko. Ako na mismo. Ang dami kong followers baka nanalo pa ‘ko,” she said.

“Kaya ko pina-report ito kasi medyo below the belt ‘yung mga tweets na niya. … Nabwisit na talaga ako. Nanggigigil ako,” she added.

Shortly after, the account returned with a new username—@IAmCharotism—along with a new profile picture, cover photo, and a bio that read: “Started as PARODY account until Ethel claimed it as hers on National TV.”

In a series of tweets, the “fan” who manages the account said that it was reactivated only to delete all previous tweets linking to Ethel.

