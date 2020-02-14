“Ethel Booba gives birth to her firstborn”

Comedienne Ethel Booba has given birth to a healthy baby girl today, February 14. She then shared a glimpse of her firstborn and introduced her in public.

“Welcome to this world Little Booba. Charot!” she wrote on Twitter.

Welcome to this world Little Booba. Charot! pic.twitter.com/MhWXb1YoMz — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) February 14, 2020

When she joined Tawag ng Tanghalan’s celebrity edition on It’s Showtime last year, nobody knew that she was pregnant with her boyfriend Jessie Salazar’s baby.

After winning the competition, she happily shared the good news to the public.

“Double celebration, double congratulations to me,” she said.

Ethel also said she did not expect to get pregnant at the age of 42.