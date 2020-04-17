“Ethel Booba’s Twitter admin breaks silence”

The admin behind @IAmEthylGabison account has finally spoken up.

Days after comedienne Ethel Booba lambasted the administrator behind the Twitter account @IAmEthylGabison and calling him ‘fake,’ the much-talked-about online personality finally broke his silence on the issue.

WATCH: Ethel Booba addresses rumors about ‘fake’ Twitter account @IAmEthylGabison

With several netizens wondering what happened to the now-deactivated account, the admin (who opted not to reveal his identity) said in a statement sent to PUSH that he had to go offline for a while as several people want to take advantage of what’s going on right now.

“Ang @IAmEthyl Gabison parody account na napamahal na sa karamihan ay pansamantalang naka-off air. Ito po ay pinoprotektahan dahil mayroon pong mga ilan na hindi mabuting loob na nagnanais na gamitin ito para sa kanilang pansariling intensyon,” the admin said.

Despite the accusations he received from the 43-year-old star, the admin refused to comment further on the issue saying he respects her and that he would rather let the comedienne’s past interviews clear up everything.

“Hindi ko na po kailangang sagutin ang mga insulto at paratang ni Miss Ethel Booba. Mataas po ang respeto ko sa kababaihan at hayaan na lang po natin ang kanyang mga sariling past interviews sa media ang mag-linaw sa lahat. Hanggang sa muling pagbabalik ng aliw at katatawanan,” he added.

Meanwhile, the administrator revealed in an interview with The Philippine Star that the comedienne started getting more gigs because of him as inquiries poured in via the popular Twitter account.

The Twitter admin also said in the same interview that he didn’t receive any commission from any of the TV personality’s engagements for which the comedienne allegedly charged between P80,000-P100,000 pesos per gig.

It can be recalled that Ethel Booba, in a YouTube vlog released earlier this week, said that she has nothing to do with the said Twitter account — exposing what she said is the “true story” behind it.

The admin went on to reveal that Ethel Booba, who landed a book deal with VIVA because to the said Twitter account, apparently did not write anything that was included in Charotism: The Wit and Wisdom of Ethel Booba since the content was taken from the Twitter account.

Ethel Booba, who said she didn’t know the admin personally, said she never had direct access to the Twitter account.

“Nagkaroon ako ng book kasi maraming sumuporta sa akin. … Kailangan ko ‘yung [Twitter account] angkinin, kasi ginagaya niya lang naman ako. Nagfi-feed ako sa kanya, eh, ng mga iti-tweet niya, kaya nakakatawa. [Pinapadaan ko] sa mga kapatid ko, kay Jerry. ‘Pa-tweet mo naman ‘to,'”