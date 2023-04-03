Ethel Cain Expands 2023 Australian Tour

Cult pop artist Ethel Cain has added a handful of shows to her upcoming Australian tour in June. The singer was announced as one of the headliners for Sydney’s Vivid LIVE and Melbourne’s Rising festivals recently – all of those shows were sold out in minutes.

Cain will play two more shows on the tour: a headline show at Brisbane’s QPAC on Tuesday, 6th June, and at Hobart’s Dark Mofo festival on Sunday, 11th June. Check out the dates and ticketing details below.

Cain – real name Hayden Silas Anhedönia – released her debut album Preacher’s Daughter in May 2022. It steadily and surely earned her a fiercely devoted fanbase online, drawn to the album’s Southern Gothic palette and themes of religion, murder, and cannibalism. The album’s main single ‘American Teenager’ was a dark subversion of Springstonian songwriting – although apparently, some fans didn’t quite get the idea.

“When ‘American Teenager’ dropped, I quickly started seeing people be like, ‘Ethel Cain makes me want to grab a Bible and go to church, buy a gun and praise the American flag.’ And I was like… that is absolutely not the point at all,” Cain told i-D in November 2022.

“I know how I feel about this country. I know the bad things that have happened to me in the South. I know the negative connotation that I get when I look at a Bible or I look at the American flag. I know the evil and the darkness and the bitter taste in my mouth that those things have left for me. The private reclamation of my home, of the little things in between the cracks that I was coming back to loving, was being misinterpreted as me just going down South, guns blazing, flag waving, taking all of it back into my arms… it’s something I have to be wary of.”

Cain’s 2023 Australian shows mark her first-ever visit to the country.

Ethel Cain Australian Tour Dates 2023

Friday, 2nd June – Vivid LIVE, Sydney Opera House, Sydney / Gadigal Country, NSW SOLD OUT

Saturday, 3rd June – Vivid LIVE, Sydney Opera House, Sydney / Gadigal Country, NSW SOLD OUT

Sunday, 4th June – Vivid LIVE, Sydney Opera House, Sydney / Gadigal Country, NSW SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 6th June – Cremorne Theatre, QPAC, Brisbane / Meanjin, QLD

Friday, 9th June – RISING, Forum II, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC SOLD OUT

Saturday, 10th June – RISING, Forum II, Melbourne / Naarm, VIC SOLD OUT

Sunday, 11th June – Dark Mofo, Hobart / Nipaluna, TAS

Tickets for the Brisbane show are on sale now via QPAC. Tickets for Dark Mofo go on sale Wednesday, 5th April at 2pm local time via Dark Mofo.

