eToro partners with Wallabies for the eToro Tri Nations

SYDNEY, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global multi-asset investment platform eToro, has today announced it is the Presenting Partner for the 2020 Tri Nations. The eToro Tri Nations replaces the annual Rugby Championship following the recent withdrawal of South Africa.

eToro has over fifteen million registered users globally and enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks, commodities and currencies. The platform not only allows you to choose what you invest in, but also how you invest. You can trade yourself, copy another investor, or invest in a portfolio.

Robert Francis, Australian Managing Director at eToro said: “This partnership with the Wallabies is an important continuation of our commitment to the Australian market, where we have seen huge growth, since launching commission-free stocks this year. As a global investment platform, we believe sponsorships are a powerful tool that help build and reinforce eToro as a world class brand.

“We’ll be using the partnership to help bring fans closer to the action and make global financial markets more accessible for more Australians,” Francis said.

The eToro logo will feature on all official branding for the upcoming Tri Nations Series as well as back right of shorts on the Wallaby kit.

Rugby Australia interim Chief Executive, Rob Clarke said: “We’re incredibly appreciative of eToro committing to be the presenting partner for the 2020 Tri Nations and we are looking forward to developing a long-term partnership.

“eToro’s user base has grown exponentially this year and we’re delighted to partner with them as they expand throughout Australia.

“We’re all very excited for the eToro Tri Nations to kick-off this Saturday night at ANZ Stadium in Sydney with the Wallabies facing off against New Zealand in the first of six back-to-back blockbusters across Brisbane, Sydney and Newcastle,” Clarke said.

eToro boasts an extensive global sponsorship portfolio including six Premier League clubs and six Bundesliga clubs in Germany as well as top ten tennis player Gael Monfils.

