ETS Introduces At-Home Solution for TOEFL iBT ® Test and GRE ® General Test Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

These at-home tests provide a convenient, flexible and safe option for testing while test centers are closed

PRINCETON, New Jersey, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ETS, a global leader in educational measurement and learning solutions, announced today the introduction of an at-home testing solution for the TOEFL iBT® test and GRE® General Test, for test takers who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Testing will be conducted through the use of live human remote proctoring serviced by ProctorU®, the leading proctoring solution for online testing. Students can take the TOEFL iBT® Special Home Edition test beginning on Thursday, March 26, and GRE General Test at-home testing will begin on Friday, March 27.

Online registration opens on Monday, March 23 in the following countries and administrative regions:

United States

Canada

Colombia

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Hong Kong ( China )

( ) Macau ( China )

ETS is working toward making these at-home solutions available in additional locations in the coming weeks. Many scheduling options will be available for each test, with numerous test times each week.

These at-home solutions are identical in content, format, on-screen experience, scoring and pricing as the TOEFL iBT test and GRE General Test taken at a test center. Every test feature that students would expect in the test center — such as the ability to preview, skip questions, review and change answers on the GRE General Test, and the ability to view Reading and Listening scores at the end of the TOEFL iBT test — will still be available to test takers via this solution.

“It was imperative for us to create a timely, flexible and reliable solution to allow students the opportunity to take these tests, so that they can complete time-sensitive applications that will allow them to continue on their educational journeys,” said Alberto Acereda, Executive Director of the Global Higher Education Division at ETS. “Test takers can expect the same valid and reliable tests that are administered in test centers from the comfort of home.”

ETS is taking every precaution to ensure that the tests students will take from home meet the highest standards for validity, reliability and security. These tests will employ multiple best-in-class security measures that use both real-time human monitoring and artificial intelligence technology to see and respond to even the hardest-to-detect incidents.

“We understand the challenges that our test takers are facing worldwide and are pleased to now offer an option to safely test at home without compromising the integrity of our tests,” said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL® Program. “ETS prides itself on its test security measures, and this solution is consistent with those self-imposed high standards, which are relied upon by institutions around the world who trust that these tests provide an accurate picture of an applicant’s abilities.”

To register for a TOEFL iBT Special Home Edition test, students can sign in or create an ETS account by visiting www.ets.org/mytoefl, and to register for the at-home option for the GRE General Test, students can sign in or create an ETS account by visiting www.ets.org/mygre. Once logged in, students can select and pay for their test, and upon doing so will receive an email from ProctorU with instructions on how to schedule their test date and time.

For a full explanation of the registration process, visit www.ets.org/s/cv/toefl/at-home/ for the TOEFL iBT test and www.ets.org/s/cv/gre/at-home/ for the GRE General Test.

# # #

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org