“Eugene Domingo, Agot Isidro wear red lipstick to support Angel, Liza, Catriona amid red-tagging, threats”

Several celebrities expressed solidarity with Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano, and Catriona Gray amid the red-tagging and threats due to their advocacies for women.

Last Friday, October 23, Angel denounced the red-tagging of her family in a post on her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of herself wearing a bright red lipstick and used the hashtags #NoToRedTagging and #YesToRedLipstick.

In her post, the actress reiterated that she and her family are not part of any communist or terrorist groups, after a military official claimed that her sister, Ella Colmenares, is “underground” as a member of the New People’s Army (NPA).

On social media, the likes of Eugene Domingo and Agot Isidro supported Angel’s call to end the red-tagging by posting their own photos wearing bright red lipstick.

dahil sabi ng anak kong si Lyka, #YesToRedLipstick and #notoredtagging in support of our empowered Filipinas. #DarnaDiKaNagiisa pic.twitter.com/gaWSkD40jI — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) October 23, 2020

Other celebrities who showed their support include Cherry Pie Picache, Bituin Escalante, and Pia Magalona.

#YesToRedLipstick #NoToRedTagging In solidarity with empowered women and in support of Filipinos who are trying to be silenced by the powers that be. @therealangellocsin @lizasoberano @catriona_gray pic.twitter.com/9qR8SSootN — Pia Magalona ⁷ #DefendOurFreedom (@piamagalona) October 23, 2020

In her post last week, Angel insisted on her right to express her convictions and beliefs, saying that the Philippines is “a country where our freedom to speak and express ourselves are enshrined and protected by the Constitution.”

“May paniniwala ako, may paniniwala ka. At sa ilalim ng Consitution, pareho tayong mayroon karapatan sa ating nga sariling paniniwala,” she said.

“Kung magkaiba tayo, hindi ibig sabihin pwede mo na ako i-red tag. Hindi tayo magkakalaban dito. Hindi rin ako ‘red’. Magkaiba lang tayo ng paniniwala,” she added.

She also urged the public to support Liza, Catriona, and other individuals who are being red-tagged for being vocal about their opinions and advocacies, and appealed to the government to discipline officials who tag critics as communist rebels.

“Nanawagan po ako sa kinauukulan, na itama po ang mali na ito. Tigilan na po ang red-tagging,” she said.