“Eula Valdes reminisces super heroine role as ‘Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah’ musical premieres online”

Eula Valdes shares that Tanghalang Pilipino’s Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah, Ze Muzikal is now available for free online streaming starting June 20.

After playing red-haired graphic novel heroine Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah on stage more than a decade ago, actress Eula Valdez shared on her Instagram account last June 19 that the Tanghalang Pilipino production Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah, Ze Muzikal. will now be available for streaming online via the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Youtube channel starting June 20, Saturday.

She wrote:

“Palihug mga Vaaaaaack-la ❤️❤️❤️ VACK, VACK, VACK, AGAIN WITH A VENGEANCE! ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH ZE MUZIKAL makes its much-awaited return to the Tanghalang Pambansa! Launch yourself once more into the kagilagilalas as our jologs superheroine Zsazsa Zaturnnah, played by Eula Valdez, defends the people of her town!

“Ready to take a p(ride) with the whole VARAN-GAY? Hop on a jeep as the Cultural Center of the Philippines with CCP Online and Tanghalang Pilipino with PansamanTanghalan bring you ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH ZE ZTREAMING!

“Catch ZE THROWBACK when it premieres on the CCP Online Channel at 3PM Saturday, 20 June!

“Relive our beloved superhero’s amazing adventures as she helps those who are in need! Following the premiere, ZE MUZIKAL’s cast come together in ZE REUNION! Tune in to the CCP Online Vimeo Channel and Facebook Page on 6PM Saturday, 20 June!

“And how’s about a little discoursinationisms and analyzationisms? Join ZE DIZCUZZION on 3PM Tuesday, 23 June at the CCP Online Vimeo Channel and Facebook page!”

#CCPOnline #CCP50 #PansamanTanghalan”

Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah is a heroine created by Filipino illustrator Carlo Vergara which pays tribute to Mars Ravelo’s Darna, but has its own set of issues that focus on the LGBTQ community. . The character first appeared in his graphic novel, “Ang Kagila-gilalas na Pakikipagsapalaran ni Zsazsa Zaturnnah” in 2002. The story folows the adventures of Zsa zsa Zaturnnah, a red-haired superheroine whose alter-ego, Ada, is a gay beautician from the provinvr. Ada turns into the superheroine upon swallowing a melon-sized magical stone and shouting “Zaturnnah!”

Apart from print and it’s stage adaption, Zsa Zsa Zaturnna also had a big screen version in the 2006 title “Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Moveeh” with her alter-ego Ada played by BB Gandanghari.

Aside from Eula Valdez, K Brosas has also portrayed the title role.