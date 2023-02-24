Eurokars Motor Indonesia Presents Mazda Indonesia Headquarters to Optimize Sales and Service for Its Customer

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI), the sole agent and exclusive distributor of Mazda in Indonesia, announces the launching of Mazda Indonesia Headquarters. Located in Teuku Nyak Arief Road No. 9D, South Jakarta, the launching was inaugurated by Mazda Motor Corporation and attended by Karsono Kwee as Executive Chairman Eurokars Group, Yohannes Nangoi as Chairman GAIKINDO, as well as the management of Mazda Motor Corporation, Eurokars Group, and Eurokars Motor Indonesia.



Located in South Jakarta, Mazda Indonesia Headquarters is designed with a minimalist-Japanese concept and offers luxury facilities to enhance customer experience.

“The presence of Mazda Indonesia Headquarter is a form of our commitment to building rapport with customers. We hope that this will expand Mazda’s sales reach and provide the best service to all Mazda lovers in Indonesia,” said Ricky Thio, Managing Director, Eurokars Motors Indonesia.

Mazda Indonesia headquarters occupies the fourth floor of the renovated Mazda Simprug dealership building. It is designed with a minimalist-Japanese concept that carries one of Mazda’s core philosophies, Jinba-Ittai, which means the “oneness between car and driver”. Through the presence of Mazda Indonesia Headquarters, Eurokars Motor Indonesia hopes to strengthen the relationship between Mazda and its customers across Indonesia. As the centralized office of operations in Indonesia, Mazda Indonesia Headquarters is also a 3S (Sales, Services, and Spare parts) integrated service center that offers exclusive facilities for customers, such as:

My Mazda Experience App ensures customer convenience during the after-sales service, primarily for booking a routine car check-up. This App is available on tablets provided along with various entertainment Apps, such as YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix. Customers can also monitor the ongoing car service through the Apps. The showroom area is transformed into a chic and trendy space that can exhibit up to seven Mazda cars, genuine accessories racks, a merchandise store, and color charts. This showroom is conveniently connected to the Service Area. Customer Premium Lounge on the Mezzanine Floor, with a “Home Away from Home” concept, served to valuable customers. Visitors can enjoy coffee, or any other beverages offered by the Café, which is connected to the lounge, and experience a service like at home while waiting for the routine vehicle check.

Pramita Sari, Marketing & Communications General Manager, Eurokars Motor Indonesia, said, “We have made Mazda Simprug the Mazda Indonesia flagship dealer to enhance customer experience. Among them is the Customer Experience Team, which provides an extra-mile service for customers. Moreover, this year we launched Mazda Curated, our official merchandise, with items that customers can purchase directly at the showroom.”

The event also showcased The New Mazda CX-5 AWD Rhodium White EMI 6th Anniversary Edition and The New Mazda6 20th Anniversary Edition in Artisan Red Premium color, which were previously launched at the beginning of 2023. Currently, Mazda has 24 Car dealerships spread across cities in Indonesia. For further details on Mazda Indonesia’s products and services, visit https://mazda.co.id/ or the nearest authorized dealer.

About PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia

PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI), part of Eurokars Group, is the sole agent and exclusive distributor of Mazda vehicles in Indonesia. The distribution network of Mazda dealers in Indonesia was officially transferred on February 1st, 2017, from PT Mazda Motor Indonesia (MMI) to PT EMI. Under PT EMI, Mazda recorded significant sales growth in the domestic premium cars market through its models and features.

Thirty years ago, Eurokars Group, founded by Karsono Kwee, began its journey as a privately-owned car distributorship that manages the dealerships of luxury vehicle brands by selling a collection of sports vehicles. Eurokars Group has won various industry awards, such as Enterprise 50 and Superbrands.

