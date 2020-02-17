Trending Now

Europe’s busiest airport hit by a second day of disruptions

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Europe’s busiest airport hit by a second day of disruptions

British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport

In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. (Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN / AP)

LONDON — Europe’s busiest airport suffered the knock-on effects Monday of technical issues that disrupted travel over the weekend.

About 60 arrivals at Heathrow Airport were disrupted, reflecting almost 10% of the total number. Those troubles come a day after some 130 flights airlines were canceled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s disrupted flights were operated by British Airways, the largest airline at the west London hub. Sunday’s disruptions included other airlines as well.

The airline said in a statement that the “technical issue with Heathrow Airport’s systems has now been resolved but after 10 hours of disruption across all terminals, we do expect to see a knock-on effect to today’s short-haul schedule.”

FEATURED STORIES

The airline said extra personnel had been brought in to help passengers.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top