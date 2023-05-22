EV Group and Dymek Company Form Joint Venture Company in Malaysia to Enhance Regional Customer Support

ST. FLORIAN, Austria and HONG KONG, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EV Group (EVG), a leading supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, and Dymek Company, an advanced equipment distributor for the semiconductor, biomedical, data storage, photovoltaic and aerospace industries, today announced that they have established a new joint venture company in Malaysia.

The new company, called EV Group Malaysia Dymek Sdn. Bhd., will be charged with managing EVG’s customer support operations in Malaysia. Hermann Waltl, executive sales and customer support director and member of the executive board at EVG, will serve as director of the new joint venture, and Sean Lim from Dymek will serve as managing director of the new joint venture.

EV Group Malaysia Dymek is located at 70-3-31, D’Piazza Mall, Jalan Mahsuri, 11900 Bayan Lepas, Penang, Malaysia.

Working closely with EVG’s headquarters, EV Group Malaysia Dymek will be responsible for numerous key regional customer support activities, including equipment installation, technical service and support, spare parts management and supply, and process development support. The company will be fully operational in July 2023.

“Malaysia has been an important center for semiconductor and microelectronics packaging, test and assembly for several decades. As global investments from leading chip manufacturers and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies in the region continue to ramp up, it is vital that EVG strengthen its customer support infrastructure here as well,” stated Hermann Waltl. “Dymek has been a key strategic partner for EVG in several countries in Asia already for many years, and we look forward to partnering with them to enhance our customer support in Malaysia as well.”

“This strategic move by EV Group to establish a more direct presence in Malaysia will be well-received by the semiconductor and microelectronics industries of Southeast Asia. Companies here already recognize EVG as a market and technology leader in semiconductor process equipment, and now knowing they can receive local support from local engineers will only further increase their confidence and trust in EVG,” stated Stanley Lam, managing director, Asia Pacific, at Dymek Company. “We are pleased to be working closely with EVG to grow and enhance their customer support infrastructure in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia.”

See EVG at SEMICON Southeast Asia

EVG is a sponsor and program speaker at SEMICON Southeast Asia, taking place May 23-25 at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Penang, Malaysia. Attendees interested in learning more about EVG’s latest developments in heterogeneous integration are welcome to attend the Advanced Packaging Forum on Wednesday, May 24 at 15:00 to see Dr. Thorsten Matthias, regional sales director Asia-Pacific for EVG, present on state of the art and upcoming requirements in wafer-to-wafer and die-to-wafer hybrid bonding.

About Dymek Company

Dymek Company Ltd was established in 1989 and is an advanced equipment distributor to leading manufacturers and innovative R&D facilities in the Aerospace, Biomedical, Semiconductor, Data Storage, and Photovoltaic industries. In the early 2000s, Dymek expanded from our headquarters in Hong Kong throughout Southeast Asia and China in order to meet the diverse needs of our customers. In today’s globalized marketplace, it is standard for our customers to have integrated supply chains that link countries across Asia Pacific, and our expert staff is prepared to meet them wherever they are and connect them with industry-leading equipment from around the world. More information about Dymek is available at www.dymek.com.

About EV Group (EVG)

EV Group (EVG) is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), compound semiconductors, power devices and nanotechnology devices. Key products include wafer bonding, thin-wafer processing, lithography/nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and metrology equipment, as well as photoresist coaters, cleaners and inspection systems. Founded in 1980, EV Group services and supports an elaborate network of global customers and partners all over the world. More information about EVG is available at www.EVGroup.com.