EV Group and Teramount Announce Collaboration to Implement Innovative Packaging Technologies for Photonic Integrated Circuits

Breakthrough wafer-level optics technologies help solve a key challenge of connecting many fibers to silicon chips for datacom and telecom applications

ST. FLORIAN, Austria and JERUSALEM, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — EV Group (EVG), a leading supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, and Teramount, the leader in scalable solutions for connecting optical fibers to silicon chips, announce a collaboration on implementing wafer-level optics to solve a major obstacle of silicon photonics, namely fiber chip packaging. The collaboration will leverage EVG’s nanoimprint lithography (NIL) technology, expertise and services with Teramount’s PhotonicPlug technology.



NanoImprint of wafer level optics on silicon photonic wafer to be used for PhotonicPlug fiber assembly

Under this collaboration, standard CMOS wafers that implement silicon photonics chips will be post processed using EVG’s NIL technology to implement optical elements such as mirrors and lenses for Teramount’s unique “self-aligning optics”. This enables flexible beam extraction from the chips and easy connection to a large number of optical fibers. Furthermore, it enables wafer-level optical inspection capabilities for enhancing silicon photonics wafer manufacturing.

The collaboration is being carried out within EVG’s NILPhotonics® Competence Center at its headquarters in St. Florian, Austria. The NILPhotonics Competence Center provides an open access innovation incubator for customers and partners across the NIL supply chain to collaborate to shorten development cycles and time to market for innovative photonic devices and applications. Through the collaboration with Teramount, EVG provides process development and production services, as well as expertise in both CMOS and photonics manufacturing, thus accelerating the commercialization of Teramount’s PhotonicPlug technology.

The need for high-speed data transfers in data centers, telecom networks, sensors and emerging applications in advanced computing for artificial intelligence (AI) is growing exponentially. This in turn is driving the importance of developing solutions that can cost-effectively scale up production of silicon photonics, which enable ultra-high bandwidth performance. The collaboration between EVG and Teramount aims to solve this problem.

“Our joint work with EVG has been very successful in producing this innovative synergy between wafer-level optics and silicon photonics wafer manufacturing,” said Hesham Taha, CEO of Teramount. “By offering this capability to the industry, Teramount solves one of the major hurdles to further adoption of optical connectivity, which is critical for so many applications that require high-speed data transfers and low power consumption.”

“Teramount’s PhotonicPlug silicon photonics packaging technology is a truly novel approach to improving optical performance, and we are excited to be a partner in helping to bring it to the market,” stated Markus Wimplinger, Corporate Technology Development and IP Director at EV Group. “This is just the latest example of innovative technology developed with the support of EVG’s process and equipment know-how through our NILPhotonics Competence Center, where we help our partners and customers turn new ideas into innovative products.”

About EV Group (EVG)

EV Group (EVG) is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), compound semiconductors, power devices and nanotechnology devices. Key products include wafer bonding, thin-wafer processing, lithography/nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and metrology equipment, as well as photoresist coaters, cleaners and inspection systems. Founded in 1980, EV Group services and supports an elaborate network of global customers and partners all over the world. More information about EVG is available at www.EVGroup.com.

About Teramount

Teramount changes the world of optical connectivity by offering a novel solution for connecting optics to silicon for data center, advanced computing, sensors and other datacom and telecom applications. Its innovative PhotonicPlug solution provides a scalable connectivity of fibers to photonic chips and aligns photonics with standard semiconductor high-volume manufacturing and packaging capabilities. Teramount’s office is located in Jerusalem Israel. For more information, visit www.teramount.com

