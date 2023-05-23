Evanescence to Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Fallen’ on 2023 Australian Tour

Arkansas hard rock band Evanescence will be celebrating 20 years of their debut album, Fallen, at venues around Australia in August 2023. The US fivesome will perform hits such as ‘Bring Me to Life’, ‘Going Under’ and ‘My Immortal’ at venues in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth.

Led by vocalist Amy Lee, Evanescence released Fallen via the indie label Wind-up Records in March 2003. The album reached number one on Australia’s ARIA albums chart and the UK albums chart. It made it to number three on the US Billboard 200 and has subsequently gained diamond accreditation in the US, denoting sales in excess of ten million.

Evanescence – ‘Everybody’s Fool’

[embedded content]

Fallen has sold more than 420,000 copies in Australia, earning it 6x-platinum accreditation. Lee and co.’s debut album was the fifteenth highest-selling album in Australia 2003, and the band have toured the country a handful of times since its release.

Their most recent visit was in February 2018 following the release of 2017’s Synthesis, Evanescence’s fourth album. Lee and her bandmates – guitarists Troy McLawhorn and Tim McCord and drummer Will Hunt – released their fifth album, The Bitter Truth, in 2021. The album debuted at number three on the ARIA albums chart.

The band, which also includes touring bass player Emma Anzai, will perform highlights from Fallen along with a career-spanning best of set at all dates on the upcoming Australian tour. Tickets go on sale at 9am local time on Thursday, 1st June. Details below.

Evanescence Fallen 20th Anniversary Tour 2023

Thursday, 24 August – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 26th August – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday, 28th August – AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 30th August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 2nd September – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA

Tickets on sale 9am (local) on Thursday, 1st June via Destroy All Lines. Sign up for pre-sale access here – pre-sales begin at 9am local time on Wednesday, 30th May.

Further Reading

Evanescence Announce Free Livestream Concert Hosted By Alice Cooper

That Bring Me The Horizon Collab With Amy Lee From Evanescence Happened Because They “Ripped Off” A Verse

Both Coldplay Shows at Perth’s Optus Stadium Are Now Sold Out