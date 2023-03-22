EVC: Technology, Ecosystem, Innovation — The 2023 Fosun Global Investment Summit Was Successfully Held

SHANGHAI, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 11, the 2023 Fosun Global Investment Summit, hosted by Fosun Capital, was successfully held in Shanghai. At the annual event themed EVC: Technology, Ecosystem, Innovation, Fosun together with its ecosystem partners discussed the global technology trends, looked into the future innovations, and anticipated the all-win opportunities.

The summit brought together nearly 400 ecosystem partners such as well-known experts and scholars, government leaders, entrepreneurs and fund partners home and abroad to discuss the impact of the global economic dynamics on investment in the post-pandemic era from a strategic point of view, and to crowdsource new ideas for driving the coordinated development of technological innovation and industrial ecosystem in the future. There were more than a dozen of industry-specific sharing sessions and round-table forums, spanning a variety of topics like macro-economy, information technology, smart manufacturing, digital economy, big health, big consumption, investment opportunities, EVC global practices, and all-win growth with strategic investment partners in the context of new circumstances and challenges.

Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International, Wang Qunbin, co-chairman of Fosun International, Chen Qiyu and Xu Xiaoliang, co-CEOs at Fosun International, Tang Bin, executive president and chief investment officer at Fosun International, and Wu Yifang, senior vice president and chairman of Fosun Pharma attended the event and delivered speeches. Professor Li Daokui, a top economist in China and director of the Academic Center for Chinese Practice and Thinking (ACCEPT) of Tsinghua University, Chen Shiyi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and some other celebrities delivered keynote speeches.

Guo Guangchang fully explained the benefits of Fosun’s ecosystem and possibilities for Fosun to take part in the high-quality development of China’s economy. According to him, Fosun has established its global industrial system through profound operations + investments over the past three decades, and will collaborate with its ecosystem partners for a new round of growth in the future.

Tang Bin gave deep insights into Fosun’s EVC system. Fosun has built up differentiated investment and industrial operation capabilities over the past three decades. With an approach known as “discovery of values in industries, realization of values by ecosystem, and creation of more values through operations”, Fosun focuses on serving its customers in an open way that allows for all-win among its ecosystem partners.

Professor Li Daokui made a speech “Opportunities and Challenges Associated with High-quality Development”. He stressed that the growth targets set for the coming 5-10 years are exciting, and the relevant social and economic policies will be adjusted appropriately. In such a changing economic landscape, businesses must be well prepared in advance and control the risks.

Academician Chen Shiyi said in his speech that China’s digital economy is growing at a fast pace, where industrial digitalization and software play a very important role.

At the event, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed between Fosun and multiple entities including Linhai City, Jiangxia District of Wuhan City, Shijiazhuang State Owned Capital Investment & Operation, Bozhou Industrial Investment, School of Microelectronics, Fudan University, and Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, as witnessed by Wu Huading, secretary of Linhai Municipal Party Committee, Shu Guichuan, head of Jiangxia District, and Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International.

Fosun also entered into a strategic agreement with Anhui Wenergy Group, Anhui Cultural Investment Group and Hefei Xingtai Group, aiming to jointly build an ecosystem and explore an all-win business model. In addition, Fosun Capital and Shengzhou Economic Development Zone signed a contract on Shengzhou Fund of Funds, which is designed to provide new impetus for development of Shengzhou based on Fosun’s industrial resources.

And at the event, the invested companies of Fosun Industrial and Fosun Capital interacted with the attendees in such forms as exhibitions, talks and workshops, demonstrating to them the various outcomes of coordination between “technological innovation” and “industrial ecosystem”.