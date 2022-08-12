Ever-Glory Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Ever-Glory”) (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, “During the second quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables.”

“During the second quarter of 2022, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value,” Mr. Kang continued. “We operated a nationwide network of 816 stores as of June 30, 2022.”

“Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we will implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability,” Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, “The second quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $63.8 million, an increase of 5.4% from $60.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to a 60.5% ($16.0 million) increase in our wholesale business, offset by a 37.3% ($12.7 million) decrease in our retail business.

Sales for the Company’s branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 37.3% to $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak in China resulted in the reduction of customer traffic and temporary closures of shopping malls as mandated by the provincial governments in various provinces of China, which had adversely affected our retail business with a decline in sales.

Sales for the Company’s wholesale division increased by 60.5% to $42.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $26.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States, partially offset by a decrease in sales in Japan.

Total gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 11.0% to $20.4 million, compared to $18.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Total gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 32.0% from 30.4% for the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 16.0% to $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 58.1% compared to 43.4% for the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 122.1% to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 18.8% from 13.6% for the second quarter of 2021.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 19.5% to $11.7 million, or 18.3% of total sales, compared to $14.5 million, or 24.0% of total sales for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased average salaries and decreased business trips.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 27.9% to $5.5 million, or 8.7% of total sales, compared to $7.7 million, or 12.7% of total sales for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased publicity expense and the depreciation of RMB.

Income (loss) from Operations was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to ($3.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income (loss) for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.4 million compared to ($1.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.16 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to ($0.12) for the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, Ever-Glory had approximately $32.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $56.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $51.3 million as of June 30, 2022, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $65.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2022(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on August 12, 2022). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-877-704-4453 or +1-201-389-0920 and using the access code 13732317. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company’s website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 12 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 13732317.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands “La go go”, “Velwin”, “idole” and “Jizhu”. Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company”) are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company’s future performance, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company’s products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company’s wholesale and retail operations, the Company’s continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company’s strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company’s control). These statements are based on management’s current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,880 $ 56,573 Restricted cash 42,316 40,768 Trading securities 2,550 3,251 Accounts receivable, net 60,039 69,859 Inventories 66,003 63,841 Advances on inventory purchases 4,683 8,179 Value added tax receivable 2,072 1,693 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 6,118 6,345 Amounts due from related parties 1,387 220 Total Current Assets 218,048 250,729 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Equity security investment 5,416 5,682 Intangible assets, net 4,494 4,794 Property and equipment, net 33,621 36,340 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,131 50,077 Deferred tax assets – 899 Other non-current assets 2,980 784 Total Non-Current Assets 86,642 98,576 TOTAL ASSETS $ 304,690 $ 349,305 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank loans $ 65,560 $ 68,992 Accounts payable 52,362 67,930 Accounts payable and other payables – related parties 1,752 1,332 Other payables and accrued liabilities 13,833 18,531 Value added and other taxes payable 425 999 Income tax payable 558 334 Current operating lease liabilities 32,229 41,633 Total Current Liabilities 166,719 199,751 Deferred tax liabilities 243 – Non-current operating lease liabilities 8,070 8,596 TOTAL LIABILITIES 175,032 208,347 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,814,354 and

14,652,274 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022, respectively,

14,812,312 and 14,664,978 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021,

respectively) 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 3,665 3,660 Retained earnings 105,521 108,210 Statutory reserve 21,245 21,245 Treasury stock (at cost,162,080 and 147,334 shares at June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively) (400) (363) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (388) 8,191 Total Equity 129,658 140,958 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 304,690 $ 349,305

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET SALES $ 63,812 $ 60,555 $ 128,585 $ 131,369 COST OF SALES 43,403 42,163 90,804 90,541 GROSS PROFIT 20,409 18,392 37,781 40,828 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses 11,675 14,503 25,361 30,052 General and administrative expenses 5,521 7,662 12,515 15,513 Total Operating Expenses 17,196 22,165 37,876 45,565 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 3,213 (3,773) (95) (4,737) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest income 91 527 277 752 Interest expense (321) (200) (934) (692) Government subsidy 202 243 205 502 Gain (loss) from changes in fair values of investments 90 2,041 (672) 2,275 Other income 51 477 568 774 Total Other Income (Expenses), Net 113 3,088 (556) 3,611 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3,326 (685) (651) (1,126) Income tax expense (926) (1,086) (2,038) (1,815) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,400 $ (1,771) $ (2,689) $ (2,941) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (7,743) 3,434 (8,579) 2,083 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $ (5,343) 1,663 $ (11,268) $ (858) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.12) $ (0.18) $ (0.20) Weighted average number of shares outstanding basic

and diluted 14,814,354 14,810,660 14,814,072 14,810,330

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) Common Stock Additional Retained Earnings Accumulated

other Amounts

due from Shares Amount paid-in

capital Treasury

stock Unrestricted Statutory

reserve comprehensive

income (loss) related

party Total

equity Balance at January 1, 2022 14,812,312 $ 15 $ 3,660 $ (363) $ 108,210 $ 21,245 $ 8,191 $ – $ 140,958 Stock issued for

compensation 2,042 – 5 – – – – – 5 Net loss – – – – (5,089) – – – (5,089) Repurchase of 14,746

shares of common stock – – – (37) – – – (37) Foreign currency

translation loss (836) (836) Balance at March 31, 2022 14,814,354 $ 15 $ 3,665 $ (400) $ 103,121 $ 21,245 $ 7,355 $ – $ 135,001 Net income – – – – 2,400 – – – 2,400 Foreign currency

translation loss (7,743) (7,743) Balance at June 30, 2022 14,814,354 $ 15 $ 3,665 $ (400) $ 105,521 $ 21,245 $ (388) – $ 129,658 Common Stock Additional Retained Earnings Accumulated

other Amounts

due from Shares Amount paid-in

capital Treasury

Stock Unrestricted Statutory

reserve Comprehensive

income related

party

Total

equity Balance at January 1,

2021 14,809,160 $ 15 $ 3,650 $ – $ 109,171 $ 20,376 $ 4,590 $ (3,353) $ 134,449 Stock issued for

compensation 1,500 – 5 – – – – – 5 Net loss – – – – (1,170) – – – (1,170) Net cash received from

related party under

counter guarantee

agreement – – – – – – – 379 379 Foreign currency

translation adjustment (1,352) (1,352) Balance at March 31,

2021 14,810,660 $ 15 $ 3,655 $ – $ 108,001 $ 20,376 $ 3,238 $ (2,974) $ 132,311 Net loss – – – – (1,771) – – – (1,771) Transfer to reserve – – – – – – – – – Net cash received from

related party under

counter guarantee

agreement – – – – – – – 386 386 Foreign currency

translation adjustment 3,434 3,434 Balance at June 30, 2021 14,810,660 $ 15 $ 3,655 $ – $ 106,230 $ 20,376 $ 6,672 $ (2,588) $ 134,360

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (2,689) (2,941) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,880 3,212 Loss from sale of property and equipment 96 463 Provision of bad debt allowance 677 652 Provision for obsolete inventories 2,611 5,530 Changes in fair value of trading securities 689 (321) Changes in fair value of investments (17) (1,954) Deferred income tax 1,136 604 Stock-based compensation 5 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 6,649 13,433 Inventories (7,564) (11,346) Value added tax receivable (479) (562) Other receivables and prepaid expenses (122) (632) Advances on inventory purchases 3,197 2,928 Amounts due from related parties (1,176) 546 Accounts payable (11,734) (17,753) Accounts payable and other payables- related parties 494 (1,763) Other payables and accrued liabilities (5,066) 1,201 Value added and other taxes payable (543) (1,209) Income tax payable 250 (581) Net cash used in operating activities (9,706) (10,488) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment and intangible asset (2,940) (4,452) Net proceeds from sale (purchase) of trading securities 11 (1,468) Investment payment (2,313) – Net cash used in investing activities (5,242) (5,920) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from bank loans 24,672 12,841 Repayment of bank loans (24,672) (13,905) Repurchase of common stock (37) – Net collection of amounts due from related party (equity) – 798 Net cash used in provided by financing activities (37) (266) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (7,160) 1,639 NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (22,145) (15,035) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 97,341 121,723 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 75,196 $ 106,688 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

consolidated balance sheets: Cash and Cash Equivalents 32,880 63,963 Restricted cash 42,316 42,725 $ 75,196 $ 106,688 Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 934 $ 692 Income taxes $ 2,038 $ 1,815

