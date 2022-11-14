Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Ever-Glory”) (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, “During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables.”

“During the third quarter of 2022, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value,” Mr. Kang continued. “Following the remodeling or relocation of 29 stores during 2022, we operated a nationwide network of 774 stores as of September 30, 2022.”

“Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we’ll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability,” Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, “The third quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $106.4 million, an increase of 12.7% from $94.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a 33.0% increase in our wholesale business, partially offset by a 26.4% decrease in retail business.

Sales for the Company’s wholesale division increased by 33.0% to $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $62.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and other European markets partially offset for decreased sales in Japan and the United States.

Sales for the Company’s branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 26.4% to $23.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $32.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same-store sales. The Company operated 774 retail stores as of September 30, 2022, compared with 893 retail stores as of September 30, 2021,.

Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 30.9% to $16.0 million, compared with $23.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Total gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to 15.1% from 24.6% for the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 2.4% to $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to 12.6% from 16.4% for the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 57.0% to $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 23.6% compared to 40.3% for the third quarter of 2021.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 11.4% to $12.8 million, or 12.0% of total sales, compared with $14.4 million, or 15.3% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was attributable to the decreased average salaries and decreased business trips.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.7% to $9.3 million, or 8.7% of total sales, compared with $9.5 million, or 10.0% of total sales for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased publicity expense and the depreciation of RMB.

Loss from operations was $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, Ever-Glory had approximately $32.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $56.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $41.6 million as of September 30, 2022, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $63.4 million as of September 30, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022(7:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 14, 2022). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-877-704-4453 or +1-201-389-0920 and using the access code 13734457. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company’s website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 21 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 13734457.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands “La go go”, “Velwin” and “idole”. Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company”) are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company’s future performance, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company’s products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company’s wholesale and retail operations, the Company’s continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company’s strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company’s control). These statements are based on management’s current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,177 $ 56,573 Restricted cash 39,706 40,768 Trading securities 2,189 3,251 Accounts receivable, net 79,875 69,859 Inventories 49,038 63,841 Advances on inventory purchases 4,260 8,179 Value added tax receivable 2,144 1,693 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 6,049 6,345 Amounts due from related parties – 220 Total Current Assets 215,438 250,729 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Equity security investment 4,566 5,682 Intangible assets, net 4,211 4,794 Property and equipment, net 31,148 36,340 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,905 50,077 Deferred tax assets 768 899 Other non-current assets 3,520 784 Total Non-Current Assets 83,118 98,576 TOTAL ASSETS $ 298,556 $ 349,305 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank loans $ 63,360 $ 68,992 Accounts payable 59,894 67,930 Accounts payable and other payables – related parties 2,907 1,332 Other payables and accrued liabilities 14,166 18,531 Value added and other taxes payable 842 999 Income tax payable 1,107 334 Current operating lease liabilities 31,538 41,633 Total Current Liabilities 173,814 199,751 Non-current operating lease liabilities 7,538 8,596 TOTAL LIABILITIES 181,352 208,347 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,818,006

and 14,655,926 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022,

respectively, 14,812,312 and 14,664,978 issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021, respectively) 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 3,670 3,660 Retained earnings 99,398 108,210 Statutory reserve 21,245 21,245 Treasury stock (at cost,162,080 and 147,334 shares at September 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021, respectively) (400) (363) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,724) 8,191 Total Equity 117,204 140,958 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 298,556 $ 349,305

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET SALES $ 106,437 $ 94,406 $ 235,022 $ 225,776 COST OF SALES 90,390 71,196 181,194 161,738 GROSS PROFIT 16,047 23,210 53,828 64,038 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses 12,792 14,443 38,153 44,495 General and administrative expenses 9,306 9,467 21,821 24,980 Total Operating Expenses 22,098 23,910 59,974 69,475 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (6,051) (700) (6,146) (5,437) OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME Interest income 22 176 299 928 Interest expense (524) (1,218) (1,458) (1,909) Government subsidy 192 340 397 842 (Loss) gain from changes in fair values of investments (915) (123) (1,587) 2,151 Other income 317 253 885 1,027 Total Other (Expenses) Income, Net (908) (572) (1,464) 3,039 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (6,959) (1,272) (7,610) (2,398) Income tax benefit (expense) 835 (1,945) (1,203) (3,759) NET LOSS $ (6,124) $ (3,217) $ (8,813) $ (6,157) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (6,336) (1,061) (14,915) 1,020 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (12,460) (4,278) $ (23,728) $ (5,137) LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ (0.41) $ (0.22) $ (0.59) $ (0.42) Weighted average number of shares outstanding,

basic and diluted 14,817,053 14,811,073 14,815,077 14,810,585

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) Common Stock Additional Retained Earnings Accumulated Amounts other due from Shares Amount paid-in Treasury Unrestricted Statutory comprehensive related Total equity capital stock reserve income (loss) party Balance at

January 1, 2022 14,812,312 $ 15 $ 3,660 $ (363) $ 108,210 $ 21,245 $ 8,191 $ – $ 140,958 Stock issued

for compensation 2,042 – 5 – – – – – 5 Net loss – – – – (5,089) – – – (5,089) Repurchase of

14,746 shares of

common stock – – – (37) – – – (37) Foreign currency

translation loss (836) (836) Balance at

March 31, 2022 14,814,354 $ 15 $ 3,665 $ (400) $ 103,121 $ 21,245 $ 7,355 $ – $ 135,001 Net income – – – – 2,400 – – – 2,400 Foreign currency

translation loss (7,743) (7,743) Balance at

June 30, 2022 14,814,354 $ 15 $ 3,665 $ (400) $ 105,521 $ 21,245 $ (388) – $ 129,658 Stock issued

for compensation 3,652 – 5 – – – – – 5 Net loss – – – – (6,123) – – – (6,123) Foreign currency

translation loss (6,336) (6,336) Balance at

September 30, 2022 14,818,006 $ 15 $ 3,670 $ (400) $ 99,398 $ 21,245 $ (6,724) $ – $ 117,204 Common Stock Additional Retained Earnings Accumulated Amounts other due from Shares Amount paid-in Treasury Unrestricted Statutory comprehensive related Total equity capital stock reserve income party Balance at

January 1, 2021 14,809,160 $ 15 $ 3,650 $ – $ 109,171 $ 20,376 $ 4,590 $ (3,353) $ 134,449 Stock issued

for compensation 1,500 – 5 – – – – – 5 Net loss – – – – (1,170) – – – (1,170) Net cash received

from related

party under

counter guarantee agreement – – – – – – – 379 379 Foreign currency

translation adjustment (1,352) (1,352) Balance at

March 31, 2021 14,810,660 $ 15 $ 3,655 $ – $ 108,001 $ 20,376 $ 3,238 $ (2,974) $ 132,311 Net loss – – – – (1,771) – – – (1,771) Transfer to

reserve – – – – – – – – – Net cash

received from

related party under

counter guarantee

agreement – – – – – – – 386 386 Foreign currency

translation adjustment 3,434 3,434 Balance at

June 30, 2021 14,810,660 $ 15 $ 3,655 $ – $ 106,230 $ 20,376 $ 6,672 $ (2,588) $ 134,360 Stock issued for

compensation 1,652 – 5 – – – – – 5 Net loss – – – – (3,217) – – – (3,217) Net cash received

from related party under

counter guarantee agreement – – – – – – – 313 313 Foreign currency

translation adjustment (1,062) (1,062) Balance at

September 30, 2021 14,812,312 $ 15 $ 3,660 $ – $ 103,013 $ 20,376 $ 5,610 $ (2,275) $ 130,399

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (8,813) (6,157) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,256 4,384 Loss from sale of property and equipment 141 590 Provision of bad debt allowance 3,943 676 Provision for obsolete inventories 5,296 842 Changes in fair value of trading securities 1,010 (200) Changes in fair value of investments 577 (1,951) Deferred income tax 42 644 Stock-based compensation 10 10 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (20,334) (8,614) Inventories 4,353 (13,949) Value added tax receivable (671) (1,235) Other receivables and prepaid expenses (434) (1,096) Advances on inventory purchases 3,317 586 Amounts due from related parties 211 (1,514) Accounts payable 229 5,930 Accounts payable and other payables- related parties 1,779 (3,204) Other payables and accrued liabilities (5,124) (3,332) Value added and other taxes payable 891 (360) Income tax payable (81) 831 Net cash used in operating activities (8,402) (27,119) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment and intangible asset (3,645) (5,109) Net proceeds from sale (purchase) of trading securities 52 (1,077) Investment payment of other non-current assets (3,028) (773) Net cash used in investing activities (6,621) (6,959) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from bank loans 56,018 56,110 Repayment of bank loans (54,504) (54,565) Repurchase of common stock (37) – Net collection of amounts due from related party (equity) – 1,630 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,477 3,175 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (11,912) 693 NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (25,458) (30,211) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 97,341 121,723 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 71,883 $ 91,512 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

consolidated balance sheets: Cash and Cash Equivalents 32,177 48,336 Restricted cash 39,706 43,176 $ 71,883 $ 91,512 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 1,458 $ 1,909 Income taxes $ 1,175 $ 2,272 SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES: Common stock issued for compensation $ 10 $ 10

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ever-glory-reports-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301676709.html