Every Jedi Cameo That You Heard in The Rise of Skywalker
Ending the sequel trilogy of Star Wars is a mighty task, and though it might not take 20,000 Midi-chlorians per cell, it certainly helps to enlist all the best Force wielders of all time. In one epic, emotional moment in The Rise of Skywalker, we hear the voices of 11 past Jedis. Episode IX shows Rey going face to face with Palpatine on Exegol to save the galaxy from his evil wrath. The Emperor severely weakens her and Ben Solo when he rejuvenates himself with their Force dyad. Rey then hears voices of past Jedis, who imbue her with their strength. We encounter not only film Jedis such as Anakin and Yoda but also characters from the animated series such as Ahsoka Tano and Kanan Jarrus. Read ahead for a brief breakdown of how each character fits into the Star Wars universe!
Anakin may have been seduced to the Dark side, but he knows a thing or two about facing off with Palpatine. Plus, he was the Chosen One to bring balance to the Force, much like how Rey and Kylo represent the Light and Dark sides.
2. Luminara Unduli (Olivia d’Abo)
Luminara is a powerful Jedi Master who is killed by Order 66 during the Clone Wars. She appears in Episodes II and III but has the most prominent role in The Clone Wars series.
3. Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein)
Anakin has a Padawan named Ahsoka Tano, who first appears in the animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars and became important in The Clone Wars series. Ahsoka later becomes a Jedi but grows jaded of the Order when she gets framed for murder. Given that she talks to Rey, it’s likely that she died and rejoined the Jedi before her death.
4. Aayla Secura (Jennifer Hale)
A Jedi Master and commander in the Clone Wars, Aayla dies onscreen in Revenge of the Sith, killed by Clone Troopers. However, her role in the movie is minor and expands in, you guessed it, The Clone Wars.
Mace Windu is one of the first people to question Palpatine, even dueling the Sith Lord. But Anakin, unfortunately, comes to Palpatine’s defense and Palpatine knocks Mace out of a window in Revenge of the Sith.
6. Obi-Wan Kenobi ( Links”>Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness)
Obi-Wan‘s voice is the first Force voice that Rey heard when she picked up Luke’s lightsaber, so it only makes sense that she hears him once more before confronting her grandfather. The Rise of Skywalker uses both Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness’s voices.
7. Yoda (Frank Oz)
Besides Samuel L. Jackson’s voice, Yoda’s is pretty hard to miss. Yoda trained Luke, Rey’s own Master.
8. Adi Gallia (Angelique Perrin)
Again, Adi Gallia has a brief role in the prequel trilogy but plays an important part in The Clone Wars. The Jedi High Council Member helps Obi-Wan track down Darth Maul during Palpatine’s rise but is later killed by the Sith Lord’s brother.
9. Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.)
Kanan Jarrus survives Order 66, hiding his lightsaber to conceal his Jedi past. Taking a Force-sensitive Padawan under his wings, he passes away in Star Wars Rebels, which takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
10. Liam Neeson (Qui-Gon Jinn)
Qui-Gon Jinn dies by the hands of Darth Sidious’s apprentice, Darth Maul in Episode I. However, he later contacts Yoda after learning how to preserve his consciousness after death.
11. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)
Luke trained Rey and was pretty much the main character in the original trilogy, so yes, he’s back!