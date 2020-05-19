Every Song Played On Triple J Next Week Will Be By Request

In a truly chaotic yet glorious move, triple j have announced something that they’re calling ‘Requestival’ – where every song played during one of their main programs will be by request.

From Monday, 25th May to Sunday, 31st May, the station will be taking requests around the clock, and this includes shows like House Party, Live At The Wireless and more.

To make these requests, you’ll need to first download the triple j app. Then, upon making your request, you can share why you want the station to play the song, what the song means to you or maybe a memory you have associated with the track.

The station has said they’ll be featuring the best stories on air, and will be giving a brand new triple j hoodie to a select few of requestors.

This has been an unprecedented year for the station. They’ve launched a myriad of special initiatives and competitions in 2020, including the Unearthed DIY Supergroup, the ‘Level Up’ grants, and with the extended break of ‘Like A Version’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.