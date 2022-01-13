Everygolf: Key player to sharpen Vietnamese golf industryBoard-members-Everygolf.jpg

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 13 January 2022 – Along with serious investments in setting up golf courses, acquiring world-class technologies, and assembling high qualified coaches, Everygolf expects to become a new breeze in the Viet Nam golf industry.

Board members of Everygolf at the Grand Opening event in Hanoi, Vietnam

Since the first ever-recorded golf course in the early 20th century, Viet Nam, especially in recent decades, has put substantial effort into accelerating the golf industry.

Currently, Viet Nam boasts 80 golf courses, with at least 44 new projects undergoing construction.

Viet Nam’s golf industry has been recognized with the highest growth rate in the world, generating nearly 100 million USD in yearly revenue, and up to 13% annual expansion of active golfers.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Vietnamese conglomerates and governments progressively invest in large-scale projects to establish golf courses, acquire technologies, and assemble capable workforces.

To esteemed architects, especially to those who worked for projects in Viet Nam, the country’s magnificent landscape of mountains, lush forest, and long coastline are a “godsend.”

These divine advantages have inspired legendary designers including Sir Nick Faldo, Ernie Els, Greg Norman, Robert Trent Jones II, and Jack Nicklaus, whose world-renowned masterpieces have made Viet Nam an incredible golfing destination worldwide.

“As a highly-specialized business, Everygolf aims to gain the favors of international customers through the delicate blend of golf experience and Viet Nam’s rich culture and heritage,” said President of Everygolf Nguyen The Dai.

Vietnamese youth seeking their first swings have led to a steady uptrend of fresh golfers registering for a golf course each month.

The segment is forecast to grow in the near future, as playing golf becomes more affordable.

At present, golfers between 24 – 45 years old, who hold C-level titles or higher, and have above 1,000 USD of monthly earning account for the market majority.

The influx of next-generation golfers requires extensive adaptation and joint effort of enterprises across industries.

To accommodate the next era of golfing, a high-performance golf training company based in Hanoi, Viet Nam – Everygolf desires to be successful as a premium provider with combinations of world-class technology and expertise.

Everygolf offers state-of-the-art training facilities and coaching services for golfers of any caliber. The company provides fundamental education of the basics, skills, etiquette, and sportsmanship through professional training.

Everygolf employs high-tech provisions (Trackman, Foresight) and veteran TPI-certified coaches. Golfers can improve their game with real-time data followed by practical analysis, which supports their progression.

In the long-term, Everygolf is committed to Silk Path Hotel as a strategic partner in a 52 million USD construction project of Dong Trieu golf course in Quang Ninh Province.

“Seeing my country maturing into a wealthier and stronger nation, golf is now more accessible to people from different walks of life. As a proud Vietnamese who loves golf, I wish to sharpen the industry so every Vietnamese can approach, learn and enjoy this wonderful sport,” said CEO of Everygolf Jenny Nguyen.

The thriving Viet Nam golf industry offers abundant opportunities for multiple industries including sport, tourism, F&B, and hospitality.

A thorough exploration of competitive advantages and commercial potential would make Viet Nam an attractive and irresistible destination for international golfers.

#Everygolf