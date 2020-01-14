Trending Now

Everyone’s Talking About Lizzo’s Hilarious Interview On ‘The Project’

Written by Emmy Mack on January 14, 2020

Social media is losing its goddamn mind over Lizzo‘s joyous cameo on Ten’s The Project on Monday night.

The rap megastar, who’s been in town to perform a bunch of shows including Sydney’s FOMO Festival, went on the talk show for a delightful gasbag, which saw her mercilessly roast host Peter Helliar’s twerking skills (“I don’t think you should be out here twerking. I don’t think that’s your thing sis”), joke about marrying a Hemsworth cousin for dual citizenship, gush her love for Beyonce and confess that she was sweating “pure tequila”.

“You know what, Australia – I’m getting hot, hold up, you are all making me laugh and shit, I’m hungover, this is pure tequila coming out of me!” she laughed.

It’s difficult to say whether the hosts, audience members or Lizzo herself were having the most fun, but the reaction on social media has been nothing short of an explosion of love:

In short, this interview delivered the goods.

It follows Lizzo’s volunteer work with Foodbank for Victoria’s bushfire relief last week.

Meanwhile, the songwriter is up for a whopping eight Grammy Awards later this month and will also perform at the ceremony.

Watch her hilarious chat on The Project below.

