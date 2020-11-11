Eves Karydas Follows Up 2020 Earworm ‘Complicated’ With New Single ‘Get Me So High’

Hot on the heels of covering Ruel for Like A Version and releasing one of the year’s biggest pop anthems ‘Complicated’ (which fyi is predicted to chart in the top 3 of this year’s Hottest 100), Eves Karydas has unveiled her highly-anticipated follow-up single.

This one’s called ‘Get Me So High’ and it’s packing some up-tempo ballad energy, while showcasing her familiar flair for confessional lyricism and infectious melodies.

“Someone once said to me ‘being in love is like being given drugs for free’,” Karydas explains of the track, referencing a key chorus lyric.

“At the time I was experiencing a real lack of security in the relationship I was in. I was in a place where my happiness was so heavily reliant on a guy giving me attention. The annoying part of it all was that no matter how many lows there were, I was addicted to the highs. It clouded my vision and I made poor decisions. I think needed to write this song to hold myself accountable in a way. I like to joke that this song is what you get when three girls in their twenties sit in a room together talking about their disastrous love lives.”

Speaking of girls, Karydas engaged an all-female songwriting and production team for this one.

Watch the Onil Kotian-directed video for ‘Get Me So High’ below.

