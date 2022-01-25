EVOWERA LAUNCHES PLANCK O1 ADAPTIVE SONIC ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — evowera, an up-and-coming technology firm focused on the consumer electronics industry, recently launched its first high-performance adaptive electric toothbrush – the planck O1. A new proprietary propulsion system provides the planck O1 with intense power and great intelligence, redefining the teeth-brushing experience with ultra-clean performance.

The planck O1 is the brand’s flagship electric toothbrush. It can output 42,000 strokes per minute at only 42dB(A) thanks to hypermag™, an industrial-level servo motor fully developed by evowera Labs with noise-reduction technology. This kind of servo motor is generally found in medical services, robotics and aeronautics, making this the first time that a company has successfully applied an industrial motor to an electric toothbrush.

Adaptive mode, in addition to the five premade basic modes of ‘Clean’, ‘Comfort’, ‘White’, ‘Sensitive’, and ‘Therapy’, is an innovative advancement that evowera has achieved in alignment with advances in AI. It allows the toothbrush to create an exclusive personalized profile by analyzing users’ cleaning targets based on their daily brushing behavior, habits and other related inputs, ultimately forming a setting that perfectly suits each individual user’s profile.

Each planck O1 comes with a full color built-in screen that generates and displays a report after each use. The screen also provides helpful information such as reminders on difficult-to-clean areas, the amount of remaining life for brush heads, battery capacity, and the time. Its high-power battery allows on average for 28 days of use after a 3.5-hour charge. Moreover, the planck O1 app enables users by offering sensitive area avoidance output and OTA firmware upgrades.

“We want to help users improve their brushing efficiency and quality by providing more intuitive options, so every aspect of the UI is designed with this in mind. Our team has devoted itself to the oral hygiene industry for three years now, tirelessly concentrating on pushing the limits of technology in this field. Through increased technological breakthroughs, we believe we can offer more advanced oral products to consumers moving forward, allowing them to enjoy the ultimate dental experience in their own homes,” said a spokesperson for evowera. “evowera believes that advanced power systems are necessary for consumer electronic products, enabling people to live more intelligent lives.”

The evowera planck O1 is available now on Amazon.com for USD 189.99 and can be delivered across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

evowera planck O1 Adaptive Sonic Electric Toothbrush Product Specifications:

Size: 251.3mm * 28.4mm * 29.4mm*

Weight: Handle 150g, Brush head 5g

Color: Lyra Ivory, Space Black

Motor: hypermag industry-level permanent magnet synchronous servo motor

Clean frequency: 42,000 strokes/min

Water resistance, Dust proof level: IPX7

Charging mode: Wireless charging

Output: 3.3W

Battery life: 28 days with 3.5 hours of charge

Connection: Bluetooth

About evowera:

evowera, part of Shenzhen EVOWERA Technology Co.,Ltd, was founded in 2017 with a goal of developing high performance consumer electronics. The brand name “evowera” originates from “evolutionary eras we implement”.

As alumni of DJI – the world’s pioneer drone company – our motivation to create evowera came from the inspiration of integrating advanced propulsion systems with consumer electronic products, and the desire to bring unprecedented product experiences to our customers through countless iterations of fundamental technologies with our endless pursuit of quality. We believe even a small improvement in product performance could revive traditional products in a whole new light.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evowera-launches-planck-o1-adaptive-sonic-electric-toothbrush-301467457.html