Ex-Bayan Muna Rep. Colmenares to run for senator

FORMER Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares will run for senator in the 2022 elections.

“The officers, leaders of Makabayan have decided that I will run,” Colmenares told ANC’s “Rundown”.

He said, “I will run for a Senate seat in 2022 if only to deliver the sharpest message of critique to the candidate of President [Rodrigo] Duterte.”



Colmenares, a lawyer, ran for senator in 2016 and in 2019.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }



He is the chairman of Bayan Muna.