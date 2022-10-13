Ex-Broadway Sounds Members Share Debut Single For New Project Wrong Way Up

Melbourne two-piece Wrong Way Up have released their debut single, ‘Try Before You Buy’. The new project comprises vocalists/songwriters Emmanuela Degery and Andrew Phillips, who previously worked together in the “outernational psychedelia” outfit Broadway Sounds.

As Wrong Way Up, the pair channel vintage Afro-disco and psychedelic elements into the infectious dance song, ‘Try Before You Buy’. Wrong Way Up cite the likes of Frances Bebey, William Onyearbor, and the Lijadu Sisters as influences. Raised in South Sudan, Degery’s gospel-influenced vocal style injects a compelling melodic element amid the sound of vintage synthesisers.

Wrong Way Up – ‘Try Before You Buy’

[embedded content]

The band have also shared a music video for ‘Try Before You Buy’, which rejects the idea of selling themselves with an overproduced clip. In their words, the feline-heavy clip is a “lo-fi fictionalised guide” that urges people to make better judgements while searching for the perfect cat and synthesiser combination.

“‘Try Before You Buy’ is a song about trying to be a good judge of character, and also about the perils of online shopping,” the pair said of the single in a statement. ‘Try Before You Buy’ is out now.

Active in the mid-2010s, the Melbourne-based Broadway Sounds performed at Glastonbury Festival, Womad (UK), Vivid Sydney, Splendour in the Grass and Let Them Eat Cake. They also gained airplay from UK stations BBC Radio 1, 2 and 6, Radio X, KCRW and Rinse FM, as well as triple j, PBS FM, FBi Radio, RRR FM, Double J and RTRFM.

