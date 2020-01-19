Ex-Bulacan town vice mayor, village chief shot dead

PLARIDEL, Bulacan, Philippines — A former vice mayor and an incumbent barangay chief of Pandi town were gunned down while inside a restaurant here on Sunday, police said.

Maj. Joy Villanueva Placido, chief of the Pandi Municipal Police Station, said former Pandi Vice Mayor Oca Marquez and Barangay Chairman Mauro Capistrano of Bagbaguin were shot dead by unidentified assailants.

Marquez was the younger brother of former Pandi Mayor Celestino Marquez.

Placido said the victims were at a meeting at Delo Restaurant on Plaridel Bypass Road in Barangay Bulihan when the two armed men on a motorcycle arrived, barged into the establishment, and suddenly fired at them at around 1 p.m.

Placido said they were helping the Plaridel Municipal Police Station, in the investigation.

