Ex-Camarines Sur gov, congressman Luis Villafuerte Sr. dies

FORMER Camarines Sur governor and congressman Luis R. Villafuerte Sr. passed away on Wednesday. He was 86 years old.

His son, Camarines Sur 2nd district Rep. Luis Raymond “LRay” Villafuerte Jr. said in a statement that his father died at 12:35 a.m. at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City.

“It is with great pain and sadness that I announce the demise of a loved and dear one, my father, Luis R. Villafuerte Sr., one of the most Illustrious political leaders of our country,” LRay said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“He was a genuine public servant and servant leader and will continue to inspire us and the future generation. We love and you will truly be missed,” he added.

Villafuerte Sr., was a public servant for over 40 years. For 15 years, he served Camarines Sur as governor. He also served for three terms as congressman of Camarines Sur from 2004 to 2013.

“He was remembered in Congress as a person who stood up, debated and interpellated in almost all major issues,” LRay said.

Villafuerte Sr. authored 67 bills that were enacted into law. Among them was House Bill (HB) 0063, which was enacted into Law as Republic Act 10157 “Institutionalizing the Kindergarten Education Into the Basic Education System,” which makes it mandatory for every child to go through preparatory schooling before going to Grade One.



“He strongly believed that value formation does not only start at home but must continually be reinforced at the school level from Kindergarten to elementary and secondary Levels,” Lray added.

Villafuerte Sr. was also a recipient of three presidential awards: The President Carlos P. Garcia Gold Medallion, The President Ramon Magsaysay Gold Medal Award, and the President Manuel Roxas Gold Medal Award.

“He was not only my mentor and idol but also to many. He continues to be our inspiration as he always motivated us to be the best on [at] whatever we do. Even if you thought you have achieved the best, he would express that there is room for improvement,” according to the younger Villafuerte.

Villafuerte Sr. is survived by his wife, Nelly Favis Villafuerte, his children, Mariano Jose, Mylene, Lalaine, Maria Rita, Lori Lisa and Luis Raymund Jr. (Lray) and grandchildren; and his sisters, Pura Luisa, Carmen and Lina.