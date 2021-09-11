Ex-CoA exec urges people participation in audit of state funds

ENCOURAGING and educating ordinary citizens on government spending is important to protect state funds, a former official of the Commission on Audit (CoA) said on Saturday.

In fact, former CoA commissioner Heidi Mendoza said this was what she has been spending her time on now that she has retired from government service.

During the Archer Talks and Eagles Meet our Leaders Forum on Saturday, Mendoza shared some initiatives in promoting Citizen Participatory Audit (CPA).

Speaking in Filipino, Mendoza said CPA is a priority program of the CoA that “recognizes the people’s primordial right to clean government and the prudent utilization of government funds”.

The program also provides a “mechanism for collectively answering questions regarding the government’s efficient and effective use of public funds for projects and operational activities.”

Mendoza said she invited her fellow retired CoA auditors to go to the barangay (villages) and enlist their help because there is a lot of auditing to do.

Mendoza said she created “Makatang Makwenta” on her Facebook page where she used poems to describe technical topics such as public accounting, budgeting, and auditing.



“Gusto ko po sanang turuan, kaya nagbibigay po akong ng paliwanag kung ano ‘yung procurement, kung ano ‘yung pwedeng gawin, meron din hong mga ilang parang bagay-bagay, kuro-kuro na pinapaliwanag ko. Ang gusto ko po sana, doon ko po ma-explain na ‘yung mga bagay-bagay na dapat malaman ng mga common na tao,” she said.

(I just want to teach, that’s why I’m explaining what procurement is, on what should be done, among other things. What I really want to do is to explain things that an ordinary citizen should know.)

On top of this, Mendoza also said that she volunteered to teach at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina because it is an institution where there are a lot of “future public servants.”

“Nagulat ho ako karamihan po sa kanila ay barangay official, ‘yung iba po ay Sangguniang Kabataan. Tuwang-tuwa ho po ako na ako’y nagtuturo po sa kanila, dahil po ay tingin ko ay uhaw na uhaw sila doon sa konsepto ng pagpapayaman at paglalago at pagbabantay ng pera ng bayan,” she said.

(I was surprised because many of them are barangay officials and some of them are part of the Sangguniang Kabataan. I was so happy when I was teaching them because I saw that they were motivated by the concept of enriching and protecting our state’s funds.)

For Mendoza, there’s a lot that CPA can do, especially by involving different sectors such as farmers and mothers.

“Humihingi ho ako ng tulong, napakalawak ho ng pwedeng gawin sa Citizen Participatory Audit sa ganitong level,” Mendoza said.

(I’m asking for help, there’s a lot that we can do in the Citizen Participatory Audit on this level.)

“Tutulong ho ako sa pagtuturo, in fact, mas maganda nga ho na ma-organize natin ‘yung per sector, mga magsasaka, mga farmers, mga ordinaryong nanay para ho sila rin ‘yung magbabantay sa perang ginugugol ng pamahalaan para sa kanila sektor,” she added.

(I will help in teaching, in fact, it would be better if we organize per sector, with farmers, and mothers so they can look after the money for their respective groups.)