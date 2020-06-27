Ex-Congressman Antonio Cuenco succumbs to Covid

FORMER congressman Antonio Cuenco died of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), his son said on Saturday. He was 84

“Today, a great man has passed on. What is very shocking is the manner and suddenness of his passing,” said James Anthony, a former member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Cebu City.

“It happened so fast and has left us very shocked to realize that the good man we have had the opportunity to have as our father (with my siblings Ronald, Antonio Jr and Cynthia) and a good husband to my mother, Nancy, is gone,” he said.

Before his death, Cuenco was a city councilor.

Cebu City is now considered a Covid “hotspot” with 61 of its 80 barangay (villages) posting new cases in the past 14 days.

The Department of Health (DoH) considered Cebu City a critical Covid-19 zone as the country for the third time logged over 1,000 cases a day.

On Friday, there were 1,006 confirmed cases, raising the total to 34,073.