Ex-cop linked to kidnap gang nabbed in Bulacan

The PNP-AKG identified the suspect as former Police Officer 3 Allan Encina Formilleza.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PNP-AKG said the suspect is allegedly a hitman of the “Gapos Gang” which operates in Metro Manila and Central Luzon, usually victimizing Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) officials.

The suspect is currently detained at the PNP-AKG headquarters and will face appropriate charges.

FEATURED STORIES

gsg