Trending Now

Ex-cop linked to kidnap gang nabbed in Bulacan

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Ex-cop linked to kidnap gang nabbed in Bulacan

MANILA, Philippines — A dismissed police officer and alleged member of a kidnap-for-ransom group was arrested by operatives of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnaping Group (PNP) in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, on Monday.

The PNP-AKG identified the suspect as former  Police Officer 3 Allan Encina Formilleza.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PNP-AKG said the suspect is allegedly a hitman of the “Gapos Gang” which operates in Metro Manila and Central Luzon, usually victimizing  Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) officials.

The suspect is currently detained at the PNP-AKG headquarters and will face appropriate charges.

FEATURED STORIES

gsg

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top