Ex-cop linked to kidnap gang nabbed in Bulacan

MANILA, Philippines — A dismissed police officer and alleged member of a kidnap-for-ransom group was arrested by operatives of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnaping Group (PNP) in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, on Monday.
The PNP-AKG identified the suspect as former Police Officer 3 Allan Encina Formilleza.
The PNP-AKG said the suspect is allegedly a hitman of the “Gapos Gang” which operates in Metro Manila and Central Luzon, usually victimizing Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) officials.
The suspect is currently detained at the PNP-AKG headquarters and will face appropriate charges.
FEATURED STORIES
gsg
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.