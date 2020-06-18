Ex-COVID task force adviser: I have no ambition to be DOH chief

MANILA, Philippines — Health reform advocate and former National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 special adviser Dr. Tony Leachon on Thursday denied that he is interested in being named health secretary.

Leachon issued the denial a day after he announced he is no longer with the task force . He also said over the weekend on social media that the DOH has “lost focus in everything.”

“HIndi po totoo ‘yan. Sinasabi ko na sa inyo, wala po akong ambition na maging Secretary of Health,” Leachon said in an interview on ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo when asked to respond to a comment of a texter that he wants to lead the health agency.

(That is not true. I am telling you, I don’t have an ambition to be the secretary of health.)

“Ang sa atin po kasi, kapag may ginawa kang kabutihan, laging sinasabing meron kang ambisyon. Pangalawa ko namang tanong kung ako ba ay hindi karapat-dapat just in case, sinasabi ko sa nagsasabi po niyan, wala po akong hangad kahit i-offer po sa akin,” Leachon added.

(Here in our country, when you do something good, they will always say that you have a higher ambition. My second question is if I am not worthy of the title just in case, I am telling the person who says that, that I have no ambition to be DOH secretary even if it is offered to me.)

When asked in an earlier interview with CNN Philippines if he was fired or if he stepped down from the post, Leachon replied: “I think I was asked to resign.”

Leachon also said that Secretary Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the NTF, told him that Duque and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque did not like how he publicly expressed disappointment on the lapses of the DOH.

In a statement, Galvez said Leachon was removed from his post for allegedly preempting the release of information and refusing to heed advice to keep his criticism of other government officials within the task force.