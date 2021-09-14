Ex-Duterte adviser, Budget exec, 7 others under Imigration lookout

THE Department of Justice (DoJ) issued an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) against former presidential economic and business adviser Michael Yang, Lloyd Christopher Lao of the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management, along with seven others linked to the alleged overpricing of medical supplies using public funds.

“I have released an ILBO addressed to the BI [Bureau of Immigration] covering the persons of Messrs. Lloyd Christopher Lao and seven others, as requested by Senate President [Vicente “Tito”] Sotto III,” he said.

As of posting time, Guevarra said his office is set to place Yang on BI’s lookout bulletin following the request of Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee.

“As requested, the DoJ will issue an ILBO on the person of Michael Yang, also known as Yang Hong Ming,” Guevarra said.

Aside from Lao and Yang, also included in the ILBO are Warren Rex Liong, Twinkle Dargani, Huang Tzy Yen, Krizle Grace Mago, Justine Garado, Linconn Ong, and Mohit Dargani.

Guevarra said an ILBO is a mechanism to monitor the travel movements of persons covered by such an order.

The DoJ also ordered the BI to strictly monitor the entry and exit from the Philippines of those on the ILBO list and will also coordinate with the Interpol to watch their movements.



Sotto has ordered the arrest of Yang for repeatedly ignoring invitations to attend the Senate investigation.

The Senate had issued a separate warrant of arrest against officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. for their alleged refusal to attend the hearings.