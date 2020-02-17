Ex-inmate arrested after fatal knife, scythe attack on sister over food

ILIGAN CITY– Police arrested on Monday (Feb. 17) a senior citizen who hacked his sister to death at home in Barangay Labuay, Maigo town, Lanao del Norte province.

Lt. Baltazar Deguilmo, chief of Maigo town police, said the 60-year old suspect, Nolly Dela Peña, was having breakfast with the family when he and his sister, Evilyn Dollier, 46, had an argument about their food.

ADVERTISEMENT

The argument led to the suspect getting a scythe and knife which he used to hack and stab the victim in front of their 80-year-old mother.

The victim died instantly due to wounds in the neck.

FEATURED STORIES

Deguilmo said the victim and the suspect had been constantly fighting over the suspect being jobless.

The suspect had just come out of jail in December 2019 after serving his sentence for the stabbing and killing of his neighbor.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ