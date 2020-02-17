Ex-judge, wife killed in Mandaue fire

CEBU CITY –– A retired trial judge and his wife died in a fire that displaced 45 families in Mandaue City on Monday, February 17.

Firemen found the charred bodies of retired Municipal Trial Court Judge Gerardo Gestopa, 65, and wife, Louella, 67, inside their burned house in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City.

The couple’s 21-year-old grandson, Gerick, remained missing.

Barangay Captain Ignacio Cortes of Centro, Mandaue City said the couple managed to escape when the fire broke out but went back to their house to save their grandson.

“The couple was already safe but upon learning that their grandson was still inside their house, they decided to return home,” he said in an interview.

The fire department received the alarm at 2 a.m. on Monday.

It took two hours before firefighters completely put out the blaze.

Cortes said 15 houses were destroyed by the fire, while five others were damaged.

At least 45 families or 140 individuals were affected by the fire.

The damage was pegged at P200,000.

Fire investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

