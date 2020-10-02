Ex-Malolos mayor is new OMB chair—Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday announced the appointment of Christian Natividad, former mayor of Malolos City, as the new chair of the Optical Media Board (OMB).

Natividad will head OMB—an agency under the Office of the President that regulates the mastering, manufacturing, importation, and exportation of optical media products—for three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope the appointment of Mr. Natividad would lead the OMB to greater heights, particularly in fighting optical media piracy and protecting intellectual property rights in digital form,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

“We wish Mr. Natividad good luck in his new assignment,” he added.[ac]

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>