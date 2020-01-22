Ex-Marawi mayor, 5 others acquitted of graft

The Sandiganbayan First Division has acquitted former Marawi Mayor Omar Ali and five others of graft, saying the prosecution had failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Also acquitted were Jaime Paule, Marilyn Araos, Leonicia Llarena, Minda Bombase and Joselito Flordeliza.

Their case stemmed from their alleged involvement in the irregular release of some P1.9 million for the purchase of farm implements.

In the decision, the Sandiganbayan noted that the signatures of Ali and others in the memorandum of agreement (MOA) appeared “substantially different from their real signatures” which could be seen in other official documents that they signed.

Further, the court also noted that it was clear from the terms of the MOA that the subject amount did not pass through the city of Marawi. —PATRICIA DENISE M. CHIU

