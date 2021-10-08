Ex-MinDA, Agriculture chief to run for senator

FORMER Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Chairman and Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Manny Piñol formalized his bid for senator in the 2022 national elections, after filing his certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Friday.

“Ang aking pinaglalaban ay gawing food sufficient ang ating bansa. Bilang [dating] kalihim ng agrikultura … nakita ko ang kabuuan ng ating bansa at ang potensyal nito bilang isang major food producer in this part of the world (What I am fighting for is to make our country food sufficient. As a former agriculture secretary, I have seen the whole country and its potential to become a food producer in this part of the world). Unfortunately, agriculture and fisheries do not have a fair share of the national budget pie,” he said.

Piñol will be running under the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC), led by presidential and vice-presidential aspirants Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd, due to policy differences with economic managers on the Rice Tariffication Law when he was the DA chief.

“If I join the same party that promotes importation, that supports rice tariffication, it would actually run counter to my principles and my beliefs,” he added.

However, Piñol clarified that he's still good friends with the President and that their personal relationship has nothing to do with his political decisions.

Piñol served as the Agriculture secretary under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte from 2016 to 2019, and as MinDA Chairman since 2019, but resigned last October 5.